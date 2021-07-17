Twitter 'improves' Blue-tick verification With Voluntary Survey to Help Understand Process

In a move to help citizens better understand the 'blue-tick' verification process, social media giant Twitter on Saturday rolled out 'a voluntary survey' to make the verification process clearer.

We're continuing our work to improve our Verification application and process.



We've added a voluntary survey at the end of the application to better understand our progress on making our Verified community more diverse and representative of everyone who uses Twitter. (1/2) — Twitter Verified (@verified) July 16, 2021

Twitter had recently updated its 'blue-tick' verification process for Twitter profiles. According to the company, it has 'progressed' its procedure for verification with 'diverse and representative' conditions. The company has claimed that the relaunch is followed by 'fair and inclusive' policies for applicants.

As per the latest conditions, Twitter has promised to verify accounts 'no matter who it comes from' as long as all the requirements are met.

In relaunching Verification, we set out to ensure both the policy and application is fair and inclusive. That means being consistent with Verification decisions and evaluating each application––no matter who it comes from––based on our policy criteria. https://t.co/49WBHRlhEs (2) — Twitter Verified (@verified) July 16, 2021

Twitter's relaunched verification process

The newly launched process has included personnel from six backgrounds who can apply for verification of their accounts.

Government officials or affiliates

Companies, brands, and organizations

News organizations and journalists

Entertainer or entertainment group

Professional sports or gaming entity

Activist or influential individual

Twitter has set certain conditions for every field with common condition grounds of each having - official website, ID verification, and official email address.

The conditional remark under Journalists section includes independent journalists who can also get their accounts verified if they provide- at least 3 bylines/credits in Verified publications published within the 6 months prior to applying, added Twitter notification.

Accounts that can be verified without meeting criteria

An interesting feature that has been added by Twitter includes allowing certain sections of the society to get their accounts verified even if they do not meet the required criteria. This action was taken keeping the 'current events' of the global pandemic in view. Professionals including those frontline workers operating in hospitals, 'activists and local political leaders in times of protest or in connection with a significant cultural event, public safety and journalist accounts reporting on natural disasters; or organizers, proponents, or founders of campaigns in support of civil or human rights'.

Ineligible accounts

The company has clarified that certain accounts will stand out of the race for verification despite meeting with every criterion and it includes- parody accounts, pets account, or 'Accounts of individuals or groups associated with coordinated harmful activity, or hateful content'. The company has published a detailed report regarding the relaunch of the verification process.

The 'blue-tick' verified badge on Twitter lets people know that an account of public interest is authentic. To receive the blue badge, your account must apparently be authentic, notable, and active.