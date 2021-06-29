Twitter India Won't Admit Its Content, Pornographic Per Se, Unsafe For Kids: NCPCR Chief

Microblogging platform Twitter on Tuesday was booked under the POCSO and IT act by Delhi Police over child pornography content allegedly found on its pages, based on the complaint of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR). The NCPCR sent its complaint to the DCP of the cyber cell of the Delhi Police via Email on June 25. NCPCR in its complaint explained the statutory rights in this matter and why they felt a sense of concern over a series of issues including child pornographic content. Now, NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo has revealed that Twitter is not ready to admit that its content, 'pornographic per se', is unsafe for children.

'Twitter India lied to us about Twitter Inc,' says NCPCR Chairperson

ANI quoted NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo saying that Twitter is not ready to admit that its content is unsafe for children. Kanoongo also said that Twitter India has lied to the NCPCR that it is not linked with Twitter Inc as two of its directors are salaried employees of Twitter Inc.

"On probe, we also found that Twitter Inc had 99% shares in Twitter India. Case registered under POCSO Act against them and accordingly, we will appeal in the court," said Priyank Kanoongo.

Twitter booked under POCSO act and IT act

Acting upon NCPCR's complaint, Delhi Police in its statement said, "Delhi Police Cyber Cell has registered a case under POCSO Act and IT Act against Twitter on the basis of a complaint from NCPCR citing availability of links/ material pertaining to child exploitation." "The complaint is against Twitter Inc and Twitter Communication India Private Ltd," added Delhi Police.

It is to be noted that multiple FIRs have been registered against Twitter in various cases. An FIR was slapped against Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari on Monday for the distorted map of India on the microblogging platform's website. The UP Police had filed the FIR under IPC Section 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred, or ill will between classes) and Section 74 of the IT Act (Publication for a fraudulent purpose) after a Bajrang Dal leader in Bulandshahr lodged a complaint in this regard.

Before this, a case had also been lodged against Twitter over the Ghaziabad fake hate video, wherein an elderly man was being attacked, and an element of communalism was nefariously injected into an already shocking incident.

Twitter had lost its 'safe harbour' immunity in India for its failure to comply with the IT rules. While the new guidelines came into force on May 26, the social media giant was issued a final compliance notice by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on June 5 as the former was seeking amendments.

