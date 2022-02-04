Twitter is reportedly working on long formats of posts, might extend character limit

Twitter might allow users to publish longer blogs or articles on the platform. Currently, the character limit for a Twitter post is 280 characters. However, with a future update, the micro-blogging platform is said to allow users to write much longer articles, exceeding the current limit. Keep reading to know more about the Twitter update and what changes will it bring to the popular platform in near future.

Known Twitter tipster Jane Manchun Wong has tweeted the screenshot of an unreleased feature called "Twitter Articles" which may allow users to write long articles on the platform. Along with the screenshot, the tipster has also mentioned the benefits of Twitter Articles, which can be used to create exclusive content for SuperFollows, to create newsletters and to create syndicated articles through a subscriptions based model. Basically, the log format can be used by creators on the platform to their advantage.

Twitter is working on “Twitter Articles” and the ability to create one within Twitter



Possibility a new longform format on Twitter pic.twitter.com/Srk3E6R5sz — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) February 2, 2022

The Twitter new feature might allow users to publish long-form of articles

The long format of Twitter Articles might get its own dedicated section on the platform as well, like the Spaces and Explore section. However, the feature is not available yet, and nor has the platform said anything about it. Drawing on that, there is also a possibility that the feature is just being tested and never makes it to the official build of the platform. Nevertheless, the feature would surely provide users with a refreshing Twitter experience as the character limit on the platform is a little too small for posting detailed articles or stories.

In a related update, Twitter is said to be working on a new feature called Twitter Flock. The feature will allow users to add their friends under a special audience category. It is very similar to the Close Friends feature on Instagram. Its implementation will also be the same, implying that users will be able to publish certain tweets for a closed group of people. The platform is also understood to be testing a new search bar for its Home tab. All these features are currently in the testing phase and it will be interesting to see what features are released by the platform in the coming time. Stay tuned for more tech news.

