'Twitter Lost Safe Harbour Immunity For Non-compliance With IT Rules': Centre To Delhi HC

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeITY) of the Government of India through an affidavit submitted on Monday informed the Delhi High Court that the Safe Harbour Immunity under the Information Technology Act, 2000 (IT Act) is no longer available to Twitter, as it hasn't "fully" complied with the new IT rules.

The affidavit read," I(MeiTY) submit that the IT Rules 2021, I submit that the IT Rules, 2021 are the law of the land and Respondent No.2 (Twitter) is mandatorily required to comply with the same. Any no compliance amounts to a breach of the provisions of the IT Rules, 2021 thereby leading to Respondent No. 2 (Twitter) losing its immunity conferred under Section 79 (1) of the IT Act, 2000."

It is pertinent to mention here that the immunity of safe harbour is provided for under Section 79 (1) of the IT Act. Section 79 of the IT Act, states, “an intermediary shall not be liable for any third party information, data, or communication link made available or hosted by him," therefore providing Safe Harbour protection. This implies that intermediaries such as Twitter or Internet Service Providers (ISPs) are not liable to punishment if third parties (users) misuse the infrastructure, in this case, the platform.

MeITY files affidavit against Twitter in Delhi High Court

The Ministry outlined that the Safe Harbour is only guaranteed when the intermediary does not ‘initiate the transmission,’ ‘select the receiver of the transmission,’ and ‘modify the information contained in the transmission', which means that as long as the platform acts just as the medium to carry out messages from users A to user B, that is, without interfering in any manner, it will be safe from any legal prosecution.

Pointing out that Twitter being one of the Significant Social Media Intermediaries (“SSMI”), is obliged to comply with the rules, the Ministry asserted that in the last 3 months the social giant has failed to comply and is, therefore, liable for any punishment under any law for the time being in force in respect of the offending content.

Twitter Inc has failed to comply with the following aspects of the IT Rules, 2021 as of July 1, 2021:

Chief Compliance Officer has not been appointed

Position of the Resident Grievance Officer is vacant

Position of Nodal Contact Person (even on an interim basis) is vacant.

On June 16, Twitter lost its "safe harbour" immunity in India for its failure to comply with the IT rules. While the new guidelines came into force on May 26, the social media giant was issued a final compliance notice by the MeitY on June 5 as the former was seeking amendments. The Centre had clearly warned Twitter that nonadherence will lead to unintended consequences including Twitter losing exemption from liability as an intermediary.