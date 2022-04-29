Twitter Overstated Daily User Count By Millions For Three Years Straight, Says Report

Ahead of its proposed buyout, Twitter has now revealed that the company had overstated the number of daily users on the microblogging site for the past three years. According to Twitter, the company overcounted up to 1.9 million users each quarter. The revelation comes only days after Twitter accepted a private takeover offer from Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Twitter has now revealed that the company overcounted its users over the past three years due to a technical error involving linked accounts. The company in its earnings release for the first quarter of 2022, said that the error took place due to Twitter counting multiple accounts as active when they were all tied to a single user. The counts were made even when the accounts were not in use. According to the Twitter release cited by CNBC, the incorrect numbers were counted from Q1 2019 to Q4 2021.

Twitter daily users count overstated

"An error was made at that time" when these linked accounts were counted as separate "monetizable daily active users" even though they belonged to a single person, the earnings report from Twitter read as cited by CNBC. According to the report, the company overstated its daily users by 1.4 million to 1.9 million per quarter. Following the due adjustments, Twitter said its daily user count stood at 229 million, a 15.9 percent hike from last year.

Interestingly, this is not the first time the users on Twitter were miscounted as the company revealed that it had overstated its user figures by about 1 million to 2 million users in 2017.

Elon Musk vows to 'defeat spambots or die trying'

This comes after Twitter accepted a buyout offer from Elon Musk on Monday, agreeing to hand over the company to the SpaceX CEO for USD 44 billion. Ahead of the deal, which is expected to close later this year, Twitter had said that it was withdrawing all of its previous goals. Meanwhile, Musk has so far made a few vague statements regarding changes in Twitter including him waging a war against spambots on the platform.

Musk has vowed to eliminate them or 'die trying' if his bid to purchase the social media major becomes successful. In a series of tweets, the Tesla boss stated that he would also authenticate all 'real' users on the micro-blogging platform. "If our twitter bid succeeds, we will defeat the spam bots or die trying! And authenticate all real humans," Musk wrote in his one of his tweets. Musk is the world's wealthiest person, according to Forbes, with a nearly USD 279 billion fortune.

Image: AP