'Twitter Playing Vendetta Politics Without Even Being In Political Sphere,' Says AIADMK

After Twitter denied Union IT & Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad access to his own account for an hour, making clear that it has no intention of bowing down to the Government of India and the Indian laws, different political parties came forward to express dismay, the recent one among which is All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, spokesperson of the party Apsara Reddy accused the microblogging site of playing 'vendetta politics' in spite of not being a part of the political sphere.

#LIVE | I think Twitter is trying to play vendetta politics and it's not even in the political sphere: Apsara Reddy, AIADMK Spokesperson https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/yKC8F7thkw — Republic (@republic) June 25, 2021

Apsara Reddy called the action of Twitter 'absolutely absurd'. " I think it is absolutely ridiculous to block the Minister who is tasked with such an important portfolio of the government and the country, he said pointing out that the social media platform needs to act more responsible and not have such major reactions." Referring to the law cited for denying access - Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DCMA) of the USA, he added, "Twitter has to follow the law of the land, the land won't follow its laws."

Ravi Shankar Prasad's Twitter account locked for an hour

Amid the ongoing tussle over the IT rules, Union IT & Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was denied access to his Twitter account on Friday morning for nearly an hour. Later the San Fransico-based micro-blogging itself issued a warning and unlocked the account. In the seemingly automated message that the Minister's team saw on attempting to access his account, Twitter had cited violations based on a United States laws over the Union Minister posting clips of his TV interviews criticizing the site for not complying with India's new IT rules which have come into effect since May 26 this year.

The denial of access did not stop Ravi Shankar Prasad, who took to Indian microblogging site Koo to ventilate his grievances. Informing the people of the world of the entire episode, he wrote, "Twitter denied access to my account for almost an hour on the alleged ground that there was a violation of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act of the USA and subsequently they allowed me to access the account. " He pointed out in another post that he was not provided any notice before being denied access, he added, "It is a gross violation of Rule 4(8)of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021."

"It is apparent that my statements calling out the high-handedness and arbitrary actions of Twitter, particularly sharing the clips of my interviews to TV channels and its powerful impact, have clearly ruffled its feathers, he further wrote and pointed out that probably this was the reason why the social media giant was refusing to comply to the guidelines 'because if it does, it would be unable to arbitrarily deny access to an individuals account that does not suit their agenda'.

(Credit-PTI/ANI/RepresentativeImage)