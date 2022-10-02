Twitter Posts First Tweet While Testing Edit Button; 'we’ll Let You Know How It Goes'

Just a few weeks after the announcement of testing the edit button, Twitter posted the first-ever edited tweet on August 29. Posted on the Twitter Blue official handle, the tweet read, “hello, this is a test to make sure the edit button works, we’ll let you know how it goes”.

hello



this is a test to make sure the edit button works, we’ll let you know how it goes — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) September 29, 2022

We know that the tweet was edited due to a small pencil icon with text beneath it that read “last edited”. When clicked on the text, it showed the changes made to the tweet, which actually was the addition of “we’ll let you know how it goes”. Twitter made the first-ever announcement of working on the editing option in April this year.

we are working on an edit button — Twitter (@Twitter) April 1, 2022

Twitter confirms rolling out edit button soon

On September 1, the microblogging site wrote, if you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button this is happening and you'll be okay”, publicly announcing the test run with an edit button on the platform. The company, however, revealed that this feature will initially be available only to Twitter Blue subscribers who pay for it. The subscription charges earlier were Rs 238 ($2.99) but it was recently raised to Rs 397 ($4.99) per month.

Twitter said that the editing option will first be localised to a single country and will expand based on the data on how the feature impacts the way people read, write, and engage with tweets.

"Like any new feature, we’re intentionally testing Edit Tweet with a smaller group to help us incorporate feedback while identifying and resolving potential issues", the company said in its official blog.

As for the utilities of the edit button, it will allow users to fix typos, add missed tags, and more multiple times for the first 30 minutes since publication. The edited tweets will also appear with an icon, timestamp, and label to represent the modification of the tweet and the past versions of the tweet will also be accessible, as is shown in the tweet above.