Twitter Re-launches Account Verification For Public: Here's How To Apply For The Blue Tick

Twitter is relaunching its public verification program, allowing users to apply for its coveted blue tick mark, directly from their account settings screen. The microblogging site on Friday rolled out new guidelines to follow in order to keep the verified badge. All users will now be able to submit a verification application and it will be accepted based on six categories that are eligible for verification.

Dear “can you verify me” ––



Save your Tweets and DMs, there’s a new official way to apply for a blue badge, rolling out over the next few weeks.



You can now submit an application to request verification in-app, right from your account settings!



-Your verified blue badge source pic.twitter.com/2d1alYZ02M — Twitter Verified (@verified) May 20, 2021

Twitter has closed verification applications since 2017 and continued to verify accounts on a case-by-case basis. At the time, the company said it decided to close public applications due to the perception that a verified badge implied an endorsement.

In 2020, Twitter announced it would be relaunching the public verification program soon, with a few changes made. The site is now rolling out a new program in the coming weeks. Here’s what you need to know about the updated verification policy.

Twitter verification eligibility

To qualify for verification, Twitter users must fit in any one of the six categories listed below

Government

Companies, brands and organizations

News organizations and journalists

Entertainment

Sports and gaming

Activists, organizers, and other influential individuals

In addition to meeting this eligibility, users must stay active on Twitter, log into the account in the last six months, have a complete profile, and have a confirmed email address or phone number.

How to apply for Twitter account verification

Verification applications will be available to everyone in the next couple of weeks in the app’s Account Settings tab. To apply for verification, users have to inform Twitter which of the eligible categories they belong to and provide a piece of ID that proves their identity.

Once you've opened the application link under “Verified” in your account settings:



1. Tell us which eligible category matches your account

2. Choose how you’d like us to confirm your identity

3. Submit the request and we'll let you know when you can expect a decision pic.twitter.com/8Fipz9ESmr — Twitter Verified (@verified) May 20, 2021

Accounts that are not eligible for verification include:

Parody, newsfeed, commentary, & unofficial fan accounts Pets & fictional characters

Accounts associated with coordinated harmful activity/hateful content

Accounts that have violated our Platform manipulation & spam policy

Once an application is submitted, users can expect a response in a few days to a few weeks. If an application is approved, the blue badge will be automatically applied to the user’s profile. Twitter plans to add more categories to the eligibility criteria later this year, such as scientists, academics, and religious leaders.