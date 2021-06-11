Twitter Rejects Blue-tick Verification For 'God'; He Says 'It's Official, I Don't Exist'

As microblogging website Twitter continues to verify and un-verify user accounts based criteria that is has only recently really made public, it has apparently now rejected a request for verification from 'God'. Yes, you heard it right, a Twitter account, which goes by the name of 'God' and enjoys a fan following of over 6.1 million, has been denied verification, on the pretext that 'the account does not meet the criteria at this time'. 'God' himself came forward to communicate the unfortunate news on Twitter and asserted that 'now, it's official that he does not exist'.

'It's official that I don't exist': Twitter account of 'God'

Twitter on Friday replied to God's request for verification. The microblogging site in the communication wrote, "This account will not be verified as it does not meet our criteria at this time." It also suggested to 'God' to look into guidelines for 'being verified' and added, "If you believe the account may be a good candidate for verification in the future, we encourage you to submit again after 30 days."

Sharing the communication, 'God' affirmed, "It's official that I don't exist".

Twitter's criteria for a 'blue tick' verified badge

The 'blue tick' verified badge is aimed at letting people know that an account of public interest is authentic. As per the existing policy, the account will only be verified if is authentic, notable, and active. Persons who have not logged into their accounts in the last 6 months, not had a 12-hour or 7-day lockout for violating Twitter rules in the last 12 months, engaged in platform manipulation, and engaged in spreading hateful content are automatically excluded.

Twitter has of late put out a mechanism for getting one's account verified. As per this criteria, a person can submit their account, a trend analysis from Google that shows that they are an entity that is searched for, along with criteria that essentially relate to establishing credibility.

(Credit- Thetweetof god/Twitter/AP/RepresentativeImage)