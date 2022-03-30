Twitter releases a new 'IPL' tab for Android users amid IPL 2022

Amid the IPL season in India, the micro-blogging platform Twitter is testing a new tab for its application. The Twitter cricket tab will enable users to access all the IPL-related updates. From the tab titled 'IPL' users will get all the latest updates about their favourite IPL team, players, live scores, highlights and more. Keep reading to know more about the new feature coming to Twitter users.

Currently, the feature is only being rolled out to Twitter users on Android. Once users update their application, the home screen will show a new tab with the title 'IPL' as mentioned above. Twitter will also include widgets in the IPL tab. Additionally, users will also be able to get all the latest updates from the Twitter community and Events page. To facilitate the same, Twitter has collaborated with Star Sports.

For those who are a big fan of IPL and like to watch a lot of related content, Twitter will also arrange for panel discussions, reviews, pre-match and post-match shows and more. Since the season of IPL in India drives a lot of smartphone users on the internet, this is a great opportunity for Twitter India to channel that online presence to its platform as there are a lot of Android users in the country.

Twitter Podcasts may be launched soon

From what it looks like, Twitter could be creating a dedicated tab for storing and organizing all the recorded audio conversations on Spaces in the form of podcasts in the new tab. It is worth mentioning that while Spaces allow users to communicate in real-time, recorded sessions of Spaces are similar to podcasts. As and when the Podcasts feature comes to Twitter, live audio conversations will appear as Spaces and the conversations that have already taken place in the past could be available on the platform in the form of podcasts.

Twitter added the functionality of live, audio-based chat rooms called Spaces in 2020. Since then, the platform has been adding features to make Spaces better. While the option to create Spaces was limited to a few users in the beginning, it is now available to all users. In January 2022, Twitter announced the capability of recording Spaces for all iOS and Android devices and hence, a dedicated tab to store the recorded Spaces sessions makes sense.