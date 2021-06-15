Twitter Replies To People Complaining Of Sudden Drop In Followers; Claims KYC Exemptions

In the past few weeks, a lot of Twitter users including actor Anupam Kher have tweeted and raised concerns about losing followers, ranging from a few hundred to thousands of users. Twitter Support took stock of the situation and informed this is the result of regular clean-up exercises on the platform in order to prevent spam. Earlier too handles have witnessed a similar drop in followers.

Twitter Support said, "You may notice some follower count fluctuations from time to time. Accounts that we've asked to confirm their password or phone number aren't included in follower counts until they've confirmed that info. We do this regularly to help prevent spam and keep all accounts secure."

A Twitter spokesperson reportedly said that the company challenges accounts to confirm account details on a regular basis-- password or phone number. Twitter further said that until the time an account won't confirm its additional information, it will remain locked and will not be counted among followers count.

Anupam Kher Loses 80,000 Twitter Followers in 36 hours

Earlier this week, Veteran actor and author Anupam Kher informed about losing 80,000 followers in the last 36 hours. Perplexed by the thought of whether it is a ‘technical glitch in the app’ from their side or something else, the actor requested the micro-blogging site to look into the matter. The actor confessed in the post that he is not bragging about the issue, yet observed it in the last 36 hours. Sharing his concerns for the same, the senior actor wrote, “Dear @Twitter and @TwitterIndia! I have 80,000 fewer followers in the last 36 hours! Is there a glitch in your app or something else is happening!! It is an observation. Not a complaint….. yet.:).”

Twitter partially complies with India’s new IT Rules

Meanwhile, the social media giant has announced the appointment of a Nodal Contact Person and a Resident Grievance Officer, in line with India's new Information Technology (Intermediaries Guidelines & Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021 Guidelines. The new appointments from Twitter came two days after it sought more time to comply with the new IT rules following a warning from the Centre. A Twitter spokesperson had earlier reiterated that the microblogging site has been and remains deeply committed to India, and serving the vital public conversation taking place on the service. Last Saturday, the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) had pulled up Twitter over non-compliance with its IT rules and had sought clarification.

