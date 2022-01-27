Twitter Responds To Rahul Gandhi's 'drop In Followers' Claim, Highlights Platform's Policy

Responding to Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi on drop in the number of followers, Twitter spokesperson explained that the social media platform has a zero-tolerance approach to platform manipulation and spam. In a statement, the social media site also added that millions of accounts are removed each week for violating policies on platform manipulation and spam. Reportedly, the Congress leader had written a letter to the platform complaining that his reach has been restricted blaming the Central Government behind this.

"We fight spam and malicious automation strategically and at scale with machine learning tools, and as part of those consistent and ongoing efforts to ensure a healthy service and credible accounts, follower counts can and do fluctuate. We remove millions of accounts each week for violating our policies on platform manipulation & spam. You can take a look at the latest Twitter Transparency Center update for more context. While some accounts notice minor differences, in certain cases no. could be higher," added the Twitter statement.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote to Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal on 27th December 2021, stating that "it is perplexing that the growth in my Twitter followers has suddenly been suppressed." pic.twitter.com/xhbT1UWxXh — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2022

Rahul Gandhi's Twitter controversy

Back in August, the Congress leader's Twitter account was blocked for violating the microblogging site's rules. Citing the rules, Twitter had underlined that if a tweet was in violation of the rules, and the account holder refuses to remove it, the account remains suspended till the time it is removed.

Rahul Gandhi had uploaded the picture of the kin of the victim of the Nangal gangrape and murder and victim. In the caption that he uploaded along with the picture, he wrote, "The tears in the eyes of the parents say that their daughter, the daughter of the country deserves justice." He had added," I am with them in this journey for justice."

Twitter, in its statement dated August 9, further highlighted that it has also taken action on several other Tweets that posted the same image, and added that will continue to do so if the content is shared.