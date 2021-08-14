A week after blocking Congress Party leader Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account, the microblogging site on Saturday unblocked his handle, informed a party functionary. Sources also informed that the Twitter accounts of some of the party leaders who had shared the same pictures have also been restored. It is important to mention that the move was taken on the day when the Congress party started a campaign against the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and asked Twitter to not be scared of the ruling party.

"Twitter India, we say it again, Daro Mat!" captioned the Congress Party.

Congress leader questions Twitter over account unlock

At the same time, Congress leader and spokesperson Pawan Khera questioned Twitter for unlocking his account when it could just 'remove his post'.

Dear @TwitterIndia,



▪️Why did you lock my account, in the first place if you could just remove my post?

▪️I neither deleted the post, nor appealed, why have you restored my account now?

▪️Whose pressure are/were you working under? pic.twitter.com/JeevjE6g7W — Pawan Khera (@Pawankhera) August 14, 2021

Rahul Gandhi on his Twitter restriction

A day ago, Rahul Gandhi had broken his silence over being blocked on Twitter and issued a statement lashing out at the micro-blogging site. Claiming that Twitter was making it it's business to define Indian politics, he said he did not like that. Stating that by blocking him Twitter had attacked the democratic structure of the country, he said that it was shutting down not just him, but his followers too.

Why was Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account blocked?

It was due to the legal violation and sensitive matter of the Delhi rape case. Rahul Gandhi had posted a picture of the family of a 9-year old who was allegedly raped and murdered in the Delhi Cantt area, violating the policies of the social media giant. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Chief Priyank Kanoongo had also taken up the matter with the Delhi police. Slamming Gandhi for revealing the identity of the victim's family through his post the NCPCR Chief added that anyone violating rule of law will face strict charges.

Twitter blocks official INC account, senior party leaders

On Thursday, Twitter blocked the official account of the Indian National Congress and 5000 other leaders' accounts for 'violation of rules', including Rahul Gandhi himself. Hitting out at Twitter, Congress claimed that the microblogging site is acting under government pressure. Congress' Communications Secretary Vineet Punia informed that Twitter handles of AICC general secretary and former union minister Ajay Maken, party general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, party MP Manickam Tagore, Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev, and Assam in-charge and former Union minister Jitendra Singh Alwar have also been blocked.

(With PTI inputs)