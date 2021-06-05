Twitter Restores RSS Supremo Mohan Bhagwat & Other Leaders' 'blue Tick' After Backlash

Almost 18 hours after Twitter removed the 'blue tick' verification symbol from the account handles of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu (his personal account), RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and others, the social media giant backtracked and has now restored the 'blue tick' status. Government sources had earlier on Saturday stressed that the latest development had escalated the matter beyond the 'Centre vs Twitter' paradigm and had accused Twitter of showing 'blatant disregard' for the constitutional process. Following the backlash, Twitter has now restored the 'blue tick' status to the handles of the political leaders.

Twitter restores 'blue tick' status after backlash

(Vice President Venkaiah Naidu's personal handle's blue tick had been restored earlier in the day)

A Twitter spokesperson earlier claimed, "Account inactive since July 2020. As per our verification policy, Twitter may remove blue verified badge and verified status if account becomes inactive. Badge has been restored". As per Vice President Naidu's Office, the company was informed this morning that the 'blue tick' was removed following which it was restored.

However, government sources maintained that the 'inactive' theory does not hold as many deceased leaders still have the 'blue tick' on their handles. Moreover, they added that many award-winning journalists had retained the blue verified badge despite being inactive on the platform for many months. Taking a dig at the Twitter algorithm, government sources expressed surprise at how things get rectified only after a hue and cry. The microblogging platform does not pay heed to the rules of the land and then cites the internal rulebook, top sources within the government added.

Twitter's criteria for a 'blue tick' verified badge

The 'blue tick' verified badge is aimed at letting people know that an account of public interest is authentic. As per the existing policy, the account will only be verified if is authentic, notable, and active. Persons who have not logged into their accounts in the last 6 months, not had a 12-hour or 7-day lockout for violating Twitter rules in the last 12 months, engaged in platform manipulation and engaged in spreading hateful content are automatically excluded.

Twitter says it can remove the blue tick without any notice in the following scenarios: