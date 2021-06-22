Twitter Restricts 50 Tweets Related To Ghaziabad Video Amid Police Action; Read Statement

After facing action from the Ghaziabad Police, Twitter has withheld 50 tweets pertaining to the communally sensitive video clip of an elderly man in Uttar Pradesh. Sources informed PTI that the social media giant received a legal request from the Indian government on June 17 in this regard. Upon clicking on the controversial posts, a message saying that the tweet has been "withheld in India in response to a legal demand" is displayed.

Confirming this development, a Twitter spokesperson stated, “As explained in our Country Withheld Policy, it may be necessary to withhold access to certain content in response to a valid legal demand or when the content has been found to violate local law(s). The withholdings are limited to the specific jurisdiction/country where the content is determined to be illegal. We notify the account holder directly so they’re aware that we’ve received a legal order pertaining to the account by sending a message to the email address associated with the account(s), if available."

A day earlier, the Ghaziabad Police rejected the request of Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari to depose before the police via video. In a fresh notice, he was asked to appear at the Loni Border Police Station in person on June 24. "Failing to appear before the police would be considered as non-cooperation in the investigation and action will be taken as per law," the notice read.

Twitter under the scanner

Trouble ensued after some prominent personalities claimed on Twitter that an old man Abdul Samad Saifi was not just assaulted in Uttar Pradesh with his beard being forcibly cut but also asked to chant slogans such as Jai Shri Ram. Calling them out for giving a communal spin to the incident, the police stressed that Twitter and Twitter India did not take any steps to remove the contentious tweets. The case in question was registered at the Loni Border Police Station on June 15.

Twitter has been booked under Sections 34 (common intention), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot), 153-A (promoting enmity on grounds of religion), 295-A (deliberate act to outrage religious feelings) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the IPC. This development comes just days after the social media giant lost its 'safe harbour' immunity implying that its top executives may face criminal action for third-party content. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leader Ummed Pahalwan Idrisi was arrested in connection with this case on June 19 and remanded to 14-day judicial custody.