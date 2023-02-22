Twitter Rolls Out New Community Notes Alert, Musk Hails It As A 'game Changer'

Twitter CEO Elon Musk lauded his Community Notes team over its recent announcement on rolling out a new alert that would make it easier for users to access additional information. On Wednesday, the official Twitter handle of Community Notes informed users: "Starting today, you’ll get a heads up if a Community Note starts showing on a Tweet you’ve replied to, Liked or Retweeted."

The team further revealed that the latest update would help "give people extra context that they might otherwise miss". This garnered a nod from Musk, who congratulated the team for the "nice work" and said that "In general, Community Notes is a game changer for combating wrong information".

Musk's tweet has garnered 24,000 likes and several comments. Reacting to it, one user wrote: "Agreed. No idea if this was an Elon invention, but this has definitely improved the platform". "Nice! Thank you Elon Musk," wrote another. A third user quipped: "You don't get it Elon. The internet is supposed to be where you can spread information regardless if it's false or not."

Nice work by Community Notes team!



In general, Community Notes is a game changer for combating wrong information. https://t.co/i8qo5QdHUQ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 21, 2023

What is Community Notes?

Community Notes is a feature that helps users on Twitter receive more context to short-form tweets via links and reports. It is a programme that aims to ensure accuracy by debunking misinformation. It was launched last year as 'Birdwatch'. "Community Notes aim to create a better informed world by empowering people on Twitter to collaboratively add context to potentially misleading Tweets," read a description on the Twitter help center website.

While Community Notes was launched prior to Musk's USD44 billion acquisition of Twitter, the billionaire made sure to prioritize it and vowed that the social networking company must become the most veracious information source on the internet. "Twitter needs to become by far the most accurate source of information about the world. That’s our mission," he tweeted in November last year.