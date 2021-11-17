Twitter Rolls Out New Design For Labels Cautioning Against Misinformation & False Tweets

Twitter users will soon be versed with a new feature that will enable them to steer clear of misleading information and false tweets that could spark heated conversation. The redesigned version has remained under development since July and will be a massive update from the one that was used before and after the 2020 US Presidential Election. The label has been reviewed and made more user-friendly and effective and less confusing than the ones that drew harsh criticism for not doing enough to spread 'obvious falsehood,' said a PTI report.

The redesigned version was said to launch on Tuesday and is expected to be helpful for users in identifying potential falsehoods and conspiracies. As per experts, as cited by PTI, the labels, which are used by Facebook, can be helpful for the social media platform to sidestep the more difficult work of content moderation. It means it will be useful in deciding whether or not to remove malicious posts, images, or videos. The new design added three colour codes, changing the single colour that was earlier used.

Twitter provides warning labels to avoid misleading tweets

The API v2 will now have added 'orange' and 'red' labels so that they stand out more than the old version. A step up from the blue blended Twitter colour scheme and will be eye-catching and help Twitter users to spot the original tweet and report superfluous content. As per Twitter review from Tuesday, redesigned labels have shown a 17% increase in 'click-through-rate' - i.e. people engaged in the segregated labels to read information and that refute misleading ones. Check out some new developments announced by Twitter here:

Introducing a new era for the Twitter Developer Platform!



📣The Twitter API v2 is now the primary API and full of new features

⏱Immediate access for most use cases, or apply to get more access for free

📖Removed certain restrictions in the Policyhttps://t.co/Hrm15bkBWJ pic.twitter.com/YFfCDErHsg — Twitter Dev (@TwitterDev) November 15, 2021

Twitter tests new 'prompt' feature

Meanwhile, Twitter has been working on a new prompt feature that will allow users to understand the vibe of the conversation before allowing the user to engage in it. The feature will be launched for both Android and iOS versions. Confirming the same, Twitter posted on its Support handle that, “We’re testing prompts on Android and iOS that give you a heads up if the convo you’re about to enter could get heated or intense." Additionally, Twitter has also announced that it is working to develop changes in the functions that will prevent tweets from disappearing after self-refresh. “We know it’s a frustrating experience, so we’re working on changing it,” Twitter has earlier said responding to complaints from users.

