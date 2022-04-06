Twitter Says No Special Treatment For Elon Musk Despite Him Becoming Biggest Shareholder

Twitter has clarified that Elon Musk will receive no special treatment in the company despite the billionaire becoming the largest shareholder of the micro-blogging site. Twitter spokesperson Adrian Zamora, in a statement to The Verge, said that Musk would have to follow all the rules as Twitter is "committed to impartiality in the development and enforcement of its policies and rules". This means that Musk, who was announced as the newest Twitter board member on Tuesday, can still be banned or suspended for violation of the site's policies. It is worth noting that he now owns a 9.2% stake in the company, which is 7,34,86,938 shares worth almost $3 billion.

"Our policy decisions are not determined by the Board or shareholders. As always our Board plays an important advisory and feedback role across the entirety of our service. Our day-to-day operations and decisions are made by Twitter management and employees", Zamora added, as per The Verge. Needless to say, however, Musk would have a direct say about company decisions and his past tweets are clear enough to say that he is eyeing some significant changes in the way Twitter and its algorithm works.

Musk joins ex-Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey

On Tuesday, Twitter head Parag Agarwal announced that he is appointing the Tesla and SpaceX owner to the company board. With his appointment, Elon Musk has joined former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who quit as the company's head in late 2021 but is still a member of the Board till his term expires later this year. Revealing that Agarwal had multiple conversations with Musk over his inclusion, the former added that the billionaire would "bring great value" to the company.

I’m excited to share that we’re appointing @elonmusk to our board! Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board. — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 5, 2022

Musk, on the other hand, said that he is looking forward to contributing and bringing some "significant improvements" to Twitter in the future. Recently, he had conducted a poll on Twitter's management of free speech, something which might be the first thing he would work on.

(Image: AP/Unsplash)