Twitter Restores Services After Global Outage, Assures 'no Evidence Of Hack Or Breach'

Twitter has announced “we’re all clear” after it experienced a worldwide outage and users complained that they were unable to use the platform. Several hours after Jack Dorsey’s Twitter first acknowledged that it has been “down for many” due to some trouble with the company’s “internal systems”, Twitter Support posted an update on October 16 that it should now be working “as expected” for everyone.

And we’re all clear –– Twitter should be working as expected for everyone. Thanks for sticking with us. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 16, 2020

The platform also assured that there was not “any evidence of a security breach or hack.” It also said in a statement that “The outage was caused by a system change initiated earlier then planned, affecting most of our servers. We’re working hard to bring Twitter back to normal and expect things to be fully resolved in 1-2 hours.”

Netizens flood Twitter with memes

Soon after the Twitter outage started resolving, its users began posting memes about "life without Twitter" or "Twitter outage got me like". Several others complained about their tweets either getting deleted or "nowhere to be found". Many internet users even expressed their concerns of accounts being hacked or other similar security breaches. There were also those who complained about how long it took for the microblogging platform to work again. Every time a user tried to post a tweet an error showed up on the platform that read, "Oops, something went wrong!". Here are some of the memes triggered by the global outage of the platform:

twitter outage got me like pic.twitter.com/mH95f5ocWf — mae | KILLUGON!! (@saladpika) October 16, 2020

Hello? Is this thing working again? 🎙️



We haven't been able to post on Twitter all day due to the outage, looks like we will be posting tomorrow instead. pic.twitter.com/nZuQEu9Ndd — St. Clair Esports Club (@SCEsportsClub) October 16, 2020

Twitter users coming back online after an hour outage pic.twitter.com/Y0w3CseN99 — Bizarre Lazar 🏴‍☠️ (@BizarreLazar) October 15, 2020

Adam Schefter during Twitter's outage pic.twitter.com/hnmKBrKuXX — Artūras Karnišovas Fan Club (@arturasfanclub) October 15, 2020

Catching up on the Twitter posts freaking out over an outage I never experienced since I was away from Twitter for most of today pic.twitter.com/48amAcT8md — Butterflyscribbles (@Bflyscribbles) October 16, 2020

I'm sure these Twitter outages have nothing to do with the upcoming town halls... pic.twitter.com/hXfsc914Kz — Doug Farrar (@NFL_DougFarrar) October 15, 2020

Before After

Twitter Twitter

Outage Outage pic.twitter.com/hW213Tf10e — Ray Kwong (@raykwong) October 15, 2020

Actually got to enjoy nature during the twitter outage pic.twitter.com/izjXmFFtNR — Jessy Han 🎃👻 (@hjessy_) October 15, 2020

