Twitter Set To Sue Elon Musk Over Termination Of Company's $44 Billion Takeover Bid

After Elon Musk on Friday announced that he was terminating the $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, the firm's chairman Bret Taylor said that they will file a lawsuit against American billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk to force him to buy the social media company on the agreed terms.

Bret Taylor on Friday (local time) said that the Twitter Board has planned to pursue legal action against Musk, adding that they are confident of winning the lawsuit against the world's richest man. Twitter's chairman took to his Twitter and said, "The Twitter Board is committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr Musk and plans to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement."

Musk announces termination of Twitter's takeover bid

The Tesla CEO, Elon Musk on Friday announced that he was pulling out of the $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter because the microblogging website failed to produce information on spam accounts. The suspension of the deal was announced via a letter sent by Musk’s team to Twitter, stating that SpaceX and Starlink CEO decided to suspend the deal due to multiple breaches of the purchase agreement.

Musk’s lawyers called out Twitter for not fulfilling the terms and conditions of the deal in a letter filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Tesla CEO’s lawyers said in the filing that Twitter had failed or refused to respond to several requests for information on fake or spam accounts. Musk has repeatedly said that the information on such accounts was essential to Twitter’s business performance and he had previously warned that the deal would be suspended if he doesn’t get the required data.

"Sometimes Twitter has ignored Mr. Musk's requests, sometimes it has rejected them for reasons that appear to be unjustified, and sometimes it has claimed to comply while giving Mr. Musk incomplete or unusable information," the letter reads. Adding further they said that the microblogging website had failed or refused to respond to several requests for information on fake or spam accounts. Musk has repeatedly said that the information on such accounts was essential to Twitter’s business performance and he had previously warned that the deal would be suspended if he doesn’t get the required data.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier in April, Musk reached an acquisition agreement with Twitter at $ 54.20 per share in a transaction valued at approximately $ 44 billion. However, the deal was stuck in limbo as Musk demanded the company to prove that spam bots account on the platform account for less than 5 per cent.