Twitter Shares Plunge By Whopping 11.3% After Elon Musk Pulls Out Of Takeover Bid

Twitter shares on Monday took a concerning dive of 11.3% after Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk announced that he will withdraw from the $44 million purchase deal of acquiring the social media platform. The multi-billionaire techie claimed that he was inclined towards terminating the take-over bid after Twitter Inc. failed to disclose requested information on a number of span and fake accounts on the site. The prices that stood at $54.20 in April after the announcement of the merger on Monday traded at $32.64 premarket, BBC reported.

Following Musk's declaration of walking out of the merger, the Twitter board on Friday for the first time reacted by saying they will sue the tech giant for the unprecedented withdrawal. While the original deal agreement includes a $1 billion breakup looking at an instance as the incumbent, the Twitter board chairman Bret Taylor said it "is committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Musk," as quoted by BBC. Twitter also argued that it tabled all the bot and fake account details Musk had reportedly demanded from the social media company.

Musk laughs at Twitter's threat to sue him

According to CNBC, the company told Musk that the spam accounts only make up 5% of the monetizable daily active users. Taylor is determined on seeking legal action to enforce the success of the deal. In response to the massive backlash from Twitter, on Monday, Musk posted two memes, simultaneously, mocking the botched deal with the microblogging application. It featured an image of Musk laughing in addition to a note that claimed Twitter was forcing him to buy the company at court.

In response, Musk's lawyers have called out Twitter for not fulfilling the obligations listed under the terms and conditions of the deal. In a letter filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Musk's representatives wrote: "Sometimes Twitter ignored Mr. Musk's requests, sometimes it has rejected them for reasons that appear to be unjustified and sometimes it has claimed to comply wholly giving Musk incomplete and unusable information." Despite the letter, Taylor expressed hope that the company "will prevail in Delaware Court of Chancery" where the suit has been filed.

(Image: AP)