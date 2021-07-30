Twitter Shop Module will enable users to purchase within the platform, rolling out in US

Twitter launched a new Twitter Shop Module feature on Thursday, July 29, 2021, in the US. The feature allows users to explore and make purchases from the business on the platform. The company also announced that only iOS users who use Twitter in English will be able to access the feature. Twitter Shop Module will roll out with a selected number of brands in the US first. Keep reading to know more about the integrated shopping feature.

Twitter releasing Shop Module feature for selected users in the United States

According to Twitter, the Shop Module is a space at the top of a profile where products from multiple businesses can show up. With the Shop Module feature enabled, users will be able to scroll through a carousel of products and tap on the desired product to learn more details about the product.

Additionally, users will be able to purchase products from within the application, hence eliminating the need to leave Twitter and go to a third-party platform to make a purchase.

Similar to the new Twitter Shop module, Twitter launched a 'Buy Now' button for tweets back in 2015, when the microblogging platform announced that it is partnering with US retailers to sell products. The feature rolled out to a few users but was rolled back eventually. The new Twitter Shop Module is in line with other social media platforms enabling users to purchase products without the need to leave the Platform. Such an experience enables users to seamlessly purchase or learn more details about a product in the social media application itself.

Twitter will create a Merchant Advisory Board for the Twitter Shop Module

As stated by Twitter on an official blog post, "we’re creating deeper partnerships with businesses that reflect whom we’re building for with a new Merchant Advisory Board. The board will consist of brands that have established themselves as best-in-class examples of merchants on Twitter. With their partnership, we hope to more easily address the needs of businesses of any size or vertical in our product innovation." The Shop Module will also act as a secondary revenue generation stream.