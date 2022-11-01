UN 'closely Monitoring' Developments With Twitter To Ensure Hate Speech Not Encouraged

Since Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter, several users have expressed concern about the direction in which the micro-blogging site is heading. Some have criticised its attempts to charge users for verification and some have criticised Musk's plans to turn the app into another TikTok, so that he can generate more revenue. Now, the UN has aired its views as well. The official spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General has said that the UN is closely monitoring Twitter after Elon Musk's purchase of the platform, adding that the platform should not be used to push "hate speech", as per a report by Sputnik.

Stephane Dujarric, the official spokesperson of the UN Secretary-General, whilst addressing a media briefing, said that "We have expressed our concern that Twitter and other social media companies can not be used as a platform for accelerating hate, disinformation or discrimination... We are watching the situation very closely." He added that the UN has not specifically contacted Twitter since the change in ownership but they are closely monitoring how Twitter is being used, especially with regard to "hate speech". The United Nations is quite active on Twitter and most of its departments and officials use Twitter to communicate with the wider world. The primary account of the United Nations has around 16 million followers.

Challenges Musk faces

Elon Musk acquired Twitter on Thursday, after closing a deal for $44 billion, which is significantly higher than the market value of Twitter, which is assessed based on the price of the firm's share on the stock market. Due to the amount Musk has paid to acquire Twitter, he bears the responsibility of expanding the amount of revenue Twitter earns. Twitter has never been a big revenue generator, which makes Musk's task even harder, forcing him to come up with new ideas to monetise the site. As of now, Twitter earns most of its revenue through advertisements but Musk intends to increase the percentage of revenue Twitter earns through subscriptions. Musk has suggested his support for Twitter which has 3 versions - one is the 'wild west' version in which most forms of speech would be allowed, the second is the normal version of Twitter i.e. the Twitter we have now and the third is 'safe space' version of Twitter. The UN might find one of these versions quite troubling.