Twitter Spaces new co-hosting feature will help manage the conversation in audio rooms

Twitter Spaces, Twitter's audio based platform, has launched a new feature for users. From August 5, 2021, Twitter has enabled co-hosting on its audio based platform, along with other improvements as well. With the new co-hosts feature, users can invite speakers, manage participants and more. Keep reading to know more about the Twitter Spaces update and what is new for users.

Twitter Spaces new features to improve the audio-based platform

Co-hosting

Along with the new update, a host will now be able to send two invites to people for co-hosting a Twitter Space. The co-hosts, along with the host will be able to manage the social audio room in a better way, and moderate conversations with ease. Once a co-host is invited by a host, he or she has similar moderation and managing controls are the key host has. The co-hosts can invite members of the room to speak, remove and add people to the room and more. However, one co-host cannot invite another co-host, that has to be done by the key host only.

More members can speak

Previously, only 10 speakers could speak in a Twitter space room. With the new update, one key host, two co-hosts and 10 participants can speak in a room, increasing the total to 13. The new features are rolling out and will be useful in conducting audio-based discussions on the microblogging platform. Additionally, the old Fleets bar will now be called the Space Bar and will help users explore Twitter Spaces.

making it easier to manage your Space…introducing co-hosting!



- hosts have two co-host invites they can send

- the table just got bigger: 1 host, 2 co-hosts, and 10 speakers

- co-hosts can help invite speakers, manage requests, remove participants, pin Tweets and more! pic.twitter.com/s76JFbhTL2 — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) August 5, 2021

After the success of Clubhouse, the audio-only social networking platform, other companies are also focussing on developing and improving their audio-based platforms. While companies like Facebook and Spotify have also come up with their audio-sharing platforms. In the competition, Twitter Spaces is constantly adding new features to its platform. Recently, Twitter Spaces launched new ways to discover and share Spaces. Users are now to send invitation links for Space Conversations in progress. The Guest manegemtn controls have also been improved in the app, with different sections for those who are current speakers and those who have requested to speak.