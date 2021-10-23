Twitter Spaces Now Available For All Users On IOS And Android: Read Details

Twitter Spaces was launched back in November 2020 to rival the popular audio-only social platform Clubhouse. However, the feature of creating audio-only chat rooms or hosting a Space was limited to Twitter users with 600 followers or more. Nevertheless, Twitter is now rolling out the Space feature for all users. Hereafter, users on the microblogging platform will be able to create a Space chatroom without any restrictions based on the number of followers.

For those who have been familiar with Twitter's Space feature before, the company promised that it would launch the feature for everyone on the platform back in April 2021. To announce the new feature, Spaces' official Twitter account published a post declaring that everyone on iOS and Android devices will now be able to host a Space. The tweet also has a GIF that tells users how to host Space on the platform for those who are new.

the time has arrived -- we’re now rolling out the ability for everyone on iOS and Android to host a Space



if this is your first time hosting, welcome! here’s a refresher on how pic.twitter.com/cLH8z0bocy — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) October 21, 2021

Twitter has been adding new features to its audio-based conversation space for quite some time now. Recently, it added the ability for hosts to add co-hosts and a total of 10 speakers during a conversation. The advent of paid audio rooms on Twitter allows creators and users to churn some funding out of creating exclusive audio chat rooms called Ticketed Spaces, besides the fund for Space hosts called Spark Program. Keep in mind that while Twitter was adding these features, all users on the platform did not have the ability to create a Space room - it was only users with 600 followers or more that could do so.

Along with the new update in Twitter Spaces, a host will now be able to send two invites to people for co-hosting a Twitter Space. The co-hosts, along with the host, will be able to manage the social audio room in a better way, and moderate conversations with ease. Once a co-host is invited by a host, he or she has similar moderation and managing controls are the key host has. The co-hosts can invite members of the room to speak, remove and add people to the room and more. However, one co-host cannot invite another co-host, that has to be done by the key host only.