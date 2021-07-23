Twitter Spaces ‘Voice Transformer’ Feature Might Allow Users To Manipulate Their Voice

Twitter recently launched its audio chat platform called Spaces. According to Twitter, Spaces is a new way to have live audio conversations on Twitter. It was the microblogging platform's venture to counter the growing popularity of another audio-only platform called Clubhouse. According to a new report, Twitter might be adding voice effects such as echo or pitch bending to its audio chat platform. Keep reading to know more about Twitter's 'voice transformer' feature.

Twitter's 'Voice Transformer' feature will allow users to add effects to their voice

Users might be able to add echo and control pitch effects to their voice while talking on Twitter Spaces

According to a report by The Verge, Twitter might be working on a 'voice transformer' feature for its audio-only applications which will allow users to either add echo to their voice or bend its pitch. These effects can then be used during a conversation with other users on the social media platform. The feature might help people who are conscious about their voice and are not comfortable speaking in public. The report also adds that pitch control could be useful for women who are subjected to voice-related harassment on social media platforms. Additionally, it could also protect the privacy of several users who do not want to reveal their vocal style or voice.

Twitter Spaces was announced back in May 2021. The feature allows users to join virtual rooms and engage in audio-based conversations with others. The testing began back in November 2020, when the feature was only available to a selected number of users. With the launch of Twitter Spaces, Twitter wants to increase the number of daily active users to over 300 million by 2023. The feature is currently available to both Android and iOS users and competes with other popular audio-only platforms, such as Clubhouse. Other platforms such as Facebook and Spotify have also announced such features.

Conversations are shown as purple bubbles on top of the timeline

When live conversations are happening, Twitter users will see purple bubbles at the top of their timeline. A user can then tap on the bubble to join the space, where audio-based conversations are going on. To be a part of the conversation, a user can either tweet or directly message the host of the session. The host of a Space session acts as a moderator for conversations, and can add or remove people.