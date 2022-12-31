Twitter Staff Resorts To Carrying Toilet Paper To Work After Musk Fired Janitors: Report

A few employees at Twitter have started clocking in at work with essential supplies in hand including toilet paper, as CEO Elon Musk tosses away janitors to save costs for the social networking company. According to the New York Times, Musk fired janitors working at the San Francisco headquarters earlier this month after the workers had gone on a strike to demand higher salaries.

The lack of janitors at Twitter has “left the office in disarray”, specifically the restrooms, which have “grown dirty”, emitting smells of “leftover takeout food and body odor", the outlet reported, citing sources familiar with the issue. As a result, a few employees have taken matters into their own hands and have reportedly started bringing their own toilet paper to the office as the lack of janitors makes it difficult to replace used supplies with new ones.

Furthermore, Musk has also reportedly vacated and shut down four floors, jampacking employees onto two floors, as per the report. Apart from discarding janitors, Musk has implemented other cost-cutting measures such as shutting down one of Twitter’s data centers in Sacramento while disregarding concerns of employees that doing so could impact the platform’s overall performance. Earlier on Christmas Eve, Musk assured on his official account that Twitter was operating well “even after I disconnected one of the more sensitive server racks.”

Musk admits that Twitter is undergoing losses

After completing his $44 billion acquisition deal in October, Musk has acknowledged that Twitter has been incurring losses on a daily basis, and therefore, it is necessary to cut costs in order to sustain the company. “That is why I spent the last five weeks cutting costs like crazy,” Musk said during a Twitter Spaces event last week, according to the New York Post.

“This company is like, basically, you are in a plane that is headed toward the ground at high speed with the engines on fire and the controls don’t work,” he said, adding that “I now think that Twitter will, in fact, be okay next year." As per the outlet, Musk is reportedly aiming to scrap 500 million in nonlabor expenses from the company’s total budget.