Twitter Submits Apology Affidavit For Showing J&K As Part Of China Post Centre's Warning

Days after the Centre issued a strong warning to Twitter, the company's Chief Privacy Officer Damien Kieran submitted an affidavit apologising for showing J&K as part of China. This controversy came to the fore on October 18 when national security analyst Nitin Gokhale noticed that his location (near Leh airport) was displaying 'Jammu and Kashmir, People's Republic of China' on Twitter. Subsequently, the Parliamentary Joint Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 had expressed strong displeasure over the geotagging issue and asked Twitter to submit a written apology and an affidavit.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology wrote to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on October 22 reminding him that Leh is the headquarter of Ladakh and that both Ladakh and J&K are 'integral and inalienable parts of India, governed by the Constitution of India'. MeitY Secretary Ajay Sawhney, in his letter, asked the micro-blogging site to respect the sensitivities of Indian citizens. In response, Twitter had issued a statement stressing that it was aware of the sensitivities around the issue and that its teams are working swiftly on the matter.

Twitter has apologised in writing for showing Ladakh in China: Parliamentary panel's chairperson Meenakshi Lekhi tells PTI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 18, 2020

'Wrongdoing on part of Twitter'

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Wednesday, Meenakshi Lekhi- the chairperson of Parliamentary Joint Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 confirmed this development. According to her, this showed the strength of the people of India. Additionally, she revealed that Twitter's process of implementing the corrective measures in the geotagging issue will be completed by November 30.

Meenakshi Lekhi- the chairperson of Parliamentary Joint Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 remarked, "This also only the strength of Indian people and wrongdoing on part of Twitter which it has taken recourse to correct. So, we have received an affidavit which has been sworn by Mr.Damien Kieran who is the Chief Privacy Officer of Twitter Inc. They have categorically stated that they are sorry for what has happened and that they respect the sentiments of the Indian people. They have undertaken the corrective measures and they will be completing the process by November 30. We are accepting this."

"There were a multiplicity of questions asked to them. A whole lot of answers have come. But as of now, the affidavit has been received and is signed by the Chief Privacy Officer sitting in San Fransisco, California. They have apologised for the same and are now undertaking corrective measures to geotag Ladakh differently as was done earlier," she added.

