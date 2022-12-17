Twitter Suspends Koo's Account Amid Its Suspension Spree

Elon Musk-owned Twitter has suspended the account of India's microblogging site Koo. On Friday, the account @kooeminence was suspended, and it came to the following Musk suspending the accounts of various renowned global journalists, including those from the New York Times, CNN and Washington Post.

"I forgot. There's more! - Banning Mastodon account. - Not allowing mastodon links saying it's unsafe. - Banning Koo's eminence handle. I mean seriously. How much more control does the guy need?" Mayank Bidawatka wrote.

Bidawatka continued asking the rationale behind suspending the @kooeminence account, which has been set up only a few days ago for queries posed by celebrities wanting to use the Indian social media platform.

"1. Posting publicly available info isn't doxxing. Why shoot the messenger? 2. Journalists that posted links did nothing wrong. Posting a link to publicly available info isn't doxxing the way posting a link to an online article isn't plagiarism," the Koo co-founder said.

We've never created policies out of thin air. Everything is user focused and transparent. It's the most inclusive platform. It's time to take action instead of just discussing. This won't stop here unless we make it!@oliverdarcy @tculpan @Kantrowitz — Mayank Bidawatka (@mayankbidawatka) December 16, 2022



"3. Leaving spaces without answering journalists is bad. 4. Creating policies out of thin air to suit yourself is worse. 5. Changing your stance every other day is inconsistent. 6. Posting a video of an unknown car on Twitter with the car plate showing - how's that allowed? 7. Killing spaces overnight to control conversations. The list is endless. This isn't democracy. This is a strong need to exercise power & control. And shouldn't be allowed. We need to speak up!" he added.

Mayank Bidawatka promotes KOO

The Koo co-founder also claimed that Twitter killed spaces overnight in order to control conversations and also stated that Koo, the home-grown social media platform is the best alternative to Twitter. Slamming Twitter, he said, "This place is what it is because of you and million other users like us. Let's not fuel this guy's ego."