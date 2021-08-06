Twitter Tells Delhi HC It Has Complied With IT Rules On Appointment Of Permanent Officers

In a significant development in the Twitter vs Government face-off, Twitter has informed the Delhi High Court that it has appointed permanent officers as mandated under the new IT rules. This development comes a day after Government on Thursday informed Parliament that Twitter is yet to comply fully with the IT rules that came into effect on May 26.

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar had said that the company’s non-compliance with the rules continues. The minister, in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, said that Twitter was non-compliant as of May 26, 2021 - the day when new rules for social media were enforced.

The MoS stated that subsequently, Twitter appointed a chief compliance officer and a resident grievance officer as a 'contingent arrangement', but hasn't designated a nodal contact person, while he mentioned that the matter is sub-judice.

Delhi High Court raps Twitter

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had given a free hand to the Central Government to take any action against Twitter, after it repeatedly missed deadlines to follow the new IT Rules. The High Court had also lashed out at Twitter for terming the compliance officer and grievance officer as 'contingent workers' in its affidavit filed before the court. Coming down heavily on Twitter over the vague affidavit, the Delhi High Court gave a last chance to file a fresh affidavit.

The single-judge bench comprising Justice Rekha Palli had directed Twitter to set out the details of the appointment of the chief compliance officer and grievance officer, and the reason for not appointing a nodal officer as of yet. Justice Rekha Palli had given a week's time to the social media giant to submit the affidavit.

Twitter's failure to comply with India's IT rules

Twitter had been engaging in a bitter feud with the Government of India over the IT Rules 2021. Three months were given to social media intermediaries to comply with the new guidelines. While other social media giants like Facebook, Instagram had announced the compliance over the same, Twitter did not comply with the guidelines and instead took the matter to court to challenge the new IT Rules, a day after the three months deadlines lapsed. Indigenous microblogging platform Koo was the first to comply with the new guidelines. Due to its non-compliance, Twitter had lost the intermediary status and the protection it received for being an intermediary. Besides, it had also indulged in misadventures such as removing blue ticks of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, among several others and also blocking the Twitter handle of erstwhile IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad who was at the helm of the faceoff with Twitter over the non-compliance of the IT Rules. The microblogging platform had cited American laws to block IT Minister's Twitter handle while showing utter disregard for Indian laws.