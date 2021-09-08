Twitter Tests 'Soft Block' Feature To Help Users Curate Followers List By 'removing' Them

As the Twitter users face several issues in removing unnecessary followers, often finding themselves in the conflict of blocking people, the micro-blogging platform on Wednesday announced an upgrade in the application to resolve the issue - the soft block feature.

Twitter Support in an official tweet, announced that the social media giant is looking forward to launching a ‘soft block’ feature to allow their users to become “the curators of their own follower’s list.” The tweet further mentioned that the company is testing the feature currently on the Twitter web and will be made available on mobile platforms as well.



We're making it easier to be the curator of your own followers list. Now testing on web: remove a follower without blocking them.



To remove a follower, go to your profile and click “Followers”, then click the three dot icon and select “Remove this follower”. pic.twitter.com/2Ig7Mp8Tnx — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) September 7, 2021

According to the post, the user has to click the three-dot option next to a follower's name, then select 'Remove follower'. This action would ensure that the user's tweets no longer appears on the respective timeline. This option is an alternative to blocking someone.

The new feature is being called the ‘soft block’ because the users will now be able to swiftly remove the followers from their followers' list without having to block them permanently. This will enable the user to control the audience of their tweets and they can remove people easily who they don’t want to show their tweets. The feature will not block the removed followers but will only disable them to see the tweets shared by the user. This feature is being compared to the privacy features offered by Instagram. It is being said that the inspiration for the new update has been drawn from Instagram’s ‘close friends only’ mode.

Twitter to launch 'Safety Mode'

After facing condemnation on several issues, the social media giant is working forward to improve the safety and privacy of the people. Earlier, on Thursday, September 2, Twitter had informed that it will be soon launching a new feature called 'Safety Mode'. It informed that this new feature will temporarily autoblock accounts that are found sending harmful tweets to users.

It further revealed that the beta version of 'Safety Mode' will be launched with English-language settings enabled. It will also have a "small feedback group" of accounts on iOS, Android and the web version. The group of testers for the same will be expanded in future, according to The Verge. It should be noted here that this is Twitter's latest feature in an attempt to reduce abusive language on its platform. The microblogging site had first showed the 'Safety Mode' in February at its Analyst Day presentation.

Image: Pixabay