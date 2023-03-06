Twitter To Increase Character Limit To 10,000, Allow Users To Reply To DMs With Any Emojis

Twitter owner Elon Musk announced on Sunday that the microblogging site is making efforts to roll out a bunch of new features. Musk said that soon users will have an option that will allow them to respond to individual direct messages (DM), use any reaction emoji, and use encryption on the platform later this month.

On Twitter, Musk wrote, "Aiming to roll out the ability to reply to individual DMs, use any reaction emoji, and encryption later this month." As soon as the news was shared by Musk on Twitter, reactions started pouring in. Apart from this, the Twitter CEO also revealed that the platform will soon support long-form tweets of up to 10,000 characters.

Twitter users will soon be able to reply to DMs with any emoji, says Elon Musk

Aiming to roll out ability to reply to individual DMs, use any reaction emoji & encryption later this month — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2023

Taking to the comment section, one user wrote, "Great updates that will help conversations flow more smoothly. Particularly looking forward to the variety of reaction emojis... it's the little things." Another person's comment read, "Excellent. Chat encryption is especially a must-have." Meanwhile, a YouTube user took to the comment section to ask whether code blocks for tweets would be added or not. "The dev community and I were wondering if you could add code blocks to tweets?" asked YouTuber A@The Prime Agen. Responding to his question, Musk wrote, "As an attachment? How many characters? We are extending long-form tweets to 10,000 characters soon."

Twitter users will be allowed to adjust algorithm to their 'closest match': Musk

Earlier in February, Musk announced that Twitter will allow users to adjust the algorithm to their "closest match" in the coming days. Also, the social media company on Twitter said, "Starting today, you'll get a heads up if a Community Note starts showing on a Tweet you've replied to, liked, or retweeted." This helps give people extra context that they might otherwise miss."

Image: AP