Twitter To Introduce New Policy To Charge Users To Secure Their Accounts Via Text Message

Twitter, under Elon Musk, has announced that it will be implementing a new policy requiring users to pay for the use of text messages as a two-factor authentication (2FA) method. The 2FA method provides additional security to Twitter accounts by requiring users to enter a code or use a security key, in addition to their password. This added security measure ensures that only the user can access their account. However, starting from March 20, only subscribers of Twitter Blue will be able to use text messages for 2FA, the company tweeted. In a blog post, Twitter revealed the changes that will be made to the 2FA login process.

In the blog post, Twitter acknowledged that phone-number based 2FA has been a popular security method in the past, but has also been misused by bad actors. The blog post noted that the availability of text message 2FA for Twitter Blue may vary by country and carrier. As of March 20, 2023, non-Twitter Blue subscribers will no longer be permitted to use text messages for 2FA.

Twitter recommends non-blue subscribers use authentication apps

The company is giving non-Twitter Blue subscribers who are currently enrolled in 2FA 30 days to disable this method and enroll in another. However, it is important to note that disabling text message 2FA will not automatically unlink your phone number from your Twitter account. The blog post recommended that non-Twitter Blue subscribers consider using an authentication app or security key method instead, which require physical possession of the authentication method and are a more secure way of protecting account. Elon Musk is attempting to make Twitter a profitable company by nudging it away from the advertisement model to subscriber model.