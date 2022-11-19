Twitter To Reinstate Donald Trump? CEO Elon Musk Wants Users To Chime In Through Poll

Billionaire Elon Musk is leaving Donald Trump’s Twitter fate to the users of the platform, who were given the opportunity to choose if the former US president should be welcomed back to the social network after he was ousted on the grounds of inciting violence.

In a recent poll uploaded on Twitter, CEO Elon Musk asked: “Reinstate former President Trump” along with the options of yes and no. The Twitter boss also added the Latin phrase “Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” which means that the voice of the people is the voice of God.

The poll, which is set to expire in 18 hours, has garnered a voting percentage of 54.5% of users who are in favour of Trump’s return to the platform. On the other hand, 45.5% of users have voted against the idea. One user on the platform noted that Musk’s polls are “starting to become statistically significant,” and suggested that Twitter could introduce a poll that requires votes from every single user.

Reinstate former President Trump — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

Why was Trump suspended from Twitter?

“With 116.6 million followers, your polls are starting to become statistically significant. What if Twitter had an "All Users" poll that you could push to every single twitter account to find out what the entire network is thinking, with no particular adverse selection?” wrote American entrepreneur Michael Saylor. Responding to the idea, Musk wrote: “When polls are about a significant question, even those who don’t follow me tend to hear about it. That said, I agree with the idea of an all-user poll. Should also be an all-user by country poll.”

Musk’s poll does not mark the first time that talks about Trump’s return have surfaced on Twitter. The former president’s account was suspended two days after the violent attack that took place at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. Twitter justified by stating that the decision was made because of “ the risk of further incitement of violence.” “We have determined that these Tweets are in violation of the Glorification of Violence Policy and the user @realDonaldTrump should be immediately permanently suspended from the service,” Twitter said in a lengthy statement issued on its official blog.