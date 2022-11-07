Twitter To Roll-out Paid Blue Tick Service Only After US Midterm Polls: Report

Twitter is delaying the rollout of its paid Twitter blue tick service till the US midterm polls, as per a report by NYTimes. The move comes at a time when the new owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, announced that anyone who impersonates another person on Twitter, will be banned permanently. “Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying ‘parody’ will be permanently suspended,” wrote Musk in a tweet.

A change in stance from Elon Musk's earlier position that there will be no permanent bans but only temporary timeouts. The reason behind the delay in the rollout of the Twitter blue tick service is concern that such a significant change in the platform might be used before the US midterms to sow misinformation and disinformation, which might impact the election results. According to the report, a Twitter employee asked in the company's internal slack channel if making such a risky change before the US midterm polls was wise.

Concerns over Twitter's role in midterm elections

The concern was not raised by just one Twitter employee but by many other employees and a significant amount of Twitter users as well. A manager working on the paid Twitter blue tick feature said that "we’ve made the decision to move the launch of this release to Nov. 9, after the election.” Musk is already facing criticism from Democrats for his decision to acquire Twitter. It is not only US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez who has criticised Musk but US president Joe Biden himself. Biden said that Musk has bought a platform which "spews lies". In recent days, tweets from the White House and Joe Biden's account have been fact-checked by Twitter, which has resulted in more Democrat establishment figures criticising Musk.

Musk has introduced the paid Twitter blue tick service to gain revenue from subscriptions, a model which Apple has used successfully. Currently, Twitter's model is similar to Meta or Google, which is reliant on digital ads for revenue. 90 percent of Twitter's revenue comes from digital ads, which Musk perceives as unhealthy. Musk's goal is to diversify the source of Twitter's revenues, by reducing the reliance on digital ads. The revenue generated from digital ads is witnessing a negative trend and shares of companies like Google and Meta have also witnessed a decline. According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, Meta is planning to fire thousands of its employees by this Wednesday.