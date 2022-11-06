Twitter To Soon Unveil Long-form Text Sharing Feature, 'ending...notepad Screenshots'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that the microblogging platform Twitter would soon allow its users to include long-form content in their tweets. Referring to it, Musk said in a tweet, “Twitter will soon add the ability to attach long-form text to tweets, ending the absurdity of notepad screenshots.” He continued by stating that creator monetisation for all kinds of content will come next. Further, it is pertinent to mention that Musk acquired the social media site after completing a $44 billion acquisition deal.

Twitter will soon add ability to attach long-form text to tweets, ending absurdity of notepad screenshots — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 5, 2022

In addition to this, Elon Musk even commented on Twitter's search function in another cryptic message and promised that it will improve the function in the future. Taking to Twitter, he said, “Search within Twitter reminds me of Infoseek in ’98! That will also get a lot better pronto”.

Search within Twitter reminds me of Infoseek in ‘98! That will also get a lot better pronto. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 5, 2022

Meanwhile, last month, Twitter’s new owner Musk noted that there won't be any immediate changes made to Twitter's content moderation rules. He emphasised on Twitter, “To be super clear, we have not yet made any changes to Twitter's content moderation policies". Musk also mentioned the formation of a committee to decide on important moderation matters for the microblogging site.

Twitter has upgraded its iOS app for users of Apple iPhones

Besides this, Twitter has upgraded its iOS app for users of Apple iPhones, which includes the new $7.99 Blue subscription. Highlighting this, the social media site said in the Apple App store, “Get Twitter Blue for USD 7.99/month if you sign up now Blue checkmark: Power to the people: Your account will get a blue checkmark, just like the celebrities, companies, and politicians you already follow.”

Notably, Twitter Blue with verification is presently found in iOS in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.

Moreover, the company would charge $8 per month for Twitter's subscription service with priority in responses, mentions, as well as searches. Musk revealed this on Tuesday, confirming the claims.

In the meantime, several major firms have ceased paid advertisements on the microblogging site Twitter in the midst of the continuous layoffs at the company.

According to media reports, United Airlines, General Mills, General Motors, Pfizer Inc., and other companies all have banned Twitter advertainments. Along with these businesses, Audi has stopped running Twitter advertising due to speculations about how the social media platform would operate under new owner Elon Musk.

According to the CBS News report, advertisers are concerned about whether Elon Musk, who describes himself as a "free speech absolutist," will maintain the same level of tight content filtering and whether continuing to utilise Twitter will harm their companies.

(Image: AP/ Unsplash)