Twitter Tried To Divert Attention From Non-compliance Of IT Rules: Centre Tells Parliament

The Centre informed Parliament on Thursday that Twitter expressing concern over the safety of its employees was an attempt to "divert attention" from its non-compliance with the IT rules. Union MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar revealed this in a response to a question from CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas. His reference was to Twitter India's statement dated May 27 in which the social media giant was apprehensive about the safety of its staff and freedom of expression.

It also lamented the purported use of "intimidation tactics" by the police, indirectly referring to Delhi Police's Special Cell teams visiting its offices in Delhi and Gurugram to serve a notice in connection with the 'toolkit' matter. Maintaining that fundamental rights cannot be infringed by anyone, Chandrasekhar affirmed, "Government is committed to the growth of a vibrant technology and Internet ecosystem in the country. Government has also assured that representatives of social media platforms including Twitter remain safe in India and there is no threat to their personal safety and security".

Twitter faces ire over non-compliance

Twitter has been sued in the Delhi High Court over purported non-compliance with the Centre's new IT rules. The petition filed by advocate Amit Acharya argued that Twitter must perform its statutory and executive duties as it is a "significant social media intermediary" as per the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. Emphasising that he is deprived of his statutory right to lodge a complaint in the capacity as a Twitter user, he sought a direction for the appointment of a Resident Grievance Officer.

At the outset, Justice Rekha Palli made it clear that the microblogging service has no choice but to comply if the rules are in place. After weeks of inaction, Twitter India announced on July 11 that it has appointed Vinay Prakash as the new Resident Grievance Officer. Apart from informing the IT Ministry about its physical contact address in India, it also published the compliance report for the period from May 26, 2021, to June 25, 2021.

