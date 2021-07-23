Last Updated:

Twitter Tried To Divert Attention From Non-compliance Of IT Rules: Centre Tells Parliament

The Centre stressed that Twitter expressing concern over the safety of its employees was an attempt to "divert attention" from its non-compliance with IT rules.

Written By
Akhil Oka
Twitter

Image: AP/PTI/Pixabay


The Centre informed Parliament on Thursday that Twitter expressing concern over the safety of its employees was an attempt to "divert attention" from its non-compliance with the IT rules. Union MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar revealed this in a response to a question from CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas. His reference was to Twitter India's statement dated May 27 in which the social media giant was apprehensive about the safety of its staff and freedom of expression.

It also lamented the purported use of "intimidation tactics" by the police, indirectly referring to Delhi Police's Special Cell teams visiting its offices in Delhi and Gurugram to serve a notice in connection with the 'toolkit' matter. Maintaining that fundamental rights cannot be infringed by anyone, Chandrasekhar affirmed, "Government is committed to the growth of a vibrant technology and Internet ecosystem in the country. Government has also assured that representatives of social media platforms including Twitter remain safe in India and there is no threat to their personal safety and security". 

Twitter faces ire over non-compliance

Twitter has been sued in the Delhi High Court over purported non-compliance with the Centre's new IT rules. The petition filed by advocate Amit Acharya argued that Twitter must perform its statutory and executive duties as it is a "significant social media intermediary" as per the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. Emphasising that he is deprived of his statutory right to lodge a complaint in the capacity as a Twitter user, he sought a direction for the appointment of a Resident Grievance Officer. 

READ | Jack Dorsey issues single emoji response as Twitter announces removal of Fleets feature

At the outset, Justice Rekha Palli made it clear that the microblogging service has no choice but to comply if the rules are in place. After weeks of inaction, Twitter India announced on July 11 that it has appointed Vinay Prakash as the new Resident Grievance Officer. Apart from informing the IT Ministry about its physical contact address in India, it also published the compliance report for the period from May 26, 2021, to June 25, 2021.

READ | AIMIM's Twitter account targeted by hackers, posts as Elon Musk

New rules for social media intermediaries: 

  • Appoint a Chief Compliance Officer who shall be responsible for ensuring compliance with the Act and Rules. Such a person should be a resident of India
  • Appoint a Nodal Contact Person for 24x7 coordination with law enforcement agencies. Such a person shall be a resident of India
  • Appoint a Resident Grievance Officer who shall perform the functions mentioned under Grievance Redressal Mechanism. Such a person shall be a resident of India
  • Publish a monthly compliance report mentioning the details of complaints received and action taken on the complaints as well as details of contents removed proactively by the significant social media intermediary
  • An intermediary upon receiving actual knowledge in the form of an order by a court or being notified by the Appropriate Govt. or its agencies through an authorized officer should not host or publish any information which is prohibited under any law in relation to the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India, public order, friendly relations with foreign countries etc
  • In cases where significant social media intermediaries remove or disable access to any information on their own accord, then a prior intimation for the same shall be communicated to the user who has shared that information with a notice explaining the grounds and reasons for such action. Users must be provided with an adequate and reasonable opportunity to dispute the action taken by the intermediary

READ | UK national arrested over links to massive Twitter hacking of 130 high-profile accounts
READ | 'Separate entity from Twitter Inc': Twitter India makes astonishing claim in Karnataka HC
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND