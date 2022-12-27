Twitter Urges California Court To Dismiss Class Action Lawsuit On Mass Layoffs

Twitter has urged the California federal court to dismiss the class action lawsuit filed by former Twitter employees against the social media networking site. The class action lawsuit was filed by more than 100 former Twitter employees against the mass layoffs conducted by new Twitter owner Elon Musk. In the December 23 court filing, the Twitter attorneys argued that the employees filing the lawsuits “don't have anything in common” for it to be considered a “class-action suit”.

The attorneys then went on to call the allegations hurled at Twitter “vague and imprecise”. According to the New York Post, one of the attorneys representing the social media networking site told the California Federal court that the “plaintiffs do not even attempt to define a class, making only passing reference to ‘thousands of other Twitter employees”. Lawyers of the Tesla CEO, Elon Musk either wants this case to be dismissed or moved to the Delaware court. The Delaware court is already handling disputes related to Musk’s $44 billion Twitter takeover deal that formally came through in October this year.

Lawyer of the Plaintiffs call on Musk to show ‘holiday spirit’

The plaintiffs in the class action lawsuit include former Twitter employees who have already been laid off and others who won’t be terminated until January or February next year. Speaking further about the class action lawsuit, Shannon Liss-Riordan, the attorney representing the former Twitter employee told Insider that the plaintiffs are “confident” in their claims. According to CNN, the former employees are demanding arbitration against the company.

“We call on Elon Musk to show some holiday spirit and honor the law and promises made to Twitter employees,” Liss-Riordan said. She then went on to add, “If not, we are ready to take him on in 2023.”

Earlier this week, Liss-Riordan made it clear that the former employees are ready to fight the new Twitter chief. She took to Twitter and wrote, “We are ready to fight them one by one, on behalf of potentially thousands of employees if that becomes necessary. @elonmusk is not above the law”. The 100-plaintiff class action lawsuit also includes the suit in which two former employees claim that Twitter has “unfairly” laid off more women than men.