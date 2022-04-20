Twitter User Asks Elon Musk To Buy WHO; Billionaire Evades With Priceless PJ

Elon Musk has managed to stay in the headlines for quite a while now, especially after his $43 billion bid to buy 100% of Twitter. The world’s richest man is currently aiming to take the micro-blogging site private as he believes that the site does not adhere to principles of free speech. While his quest to acquire Twitter continues, fans are making bigger requests, this time about buying international bodies such as the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Which 'WHO' should Musk buy?

In the latest instance, a Twitter user tagged Musk asking him to buy WHO, which he claimed is currently controlled by Microsoft founder Bill Gates. "Hey @elonmusk, can you also buy the WHO? It is currently owned by Bill Gates (sic)", the user asked. Needless to say, Musk was ready with his witty response as he dodged the request by sharing a YouTube link to the song 'Pinball Wizard' by rock band The Who with a caption that read, "I love Pinball Wizard! (sic)".

Composed fo four principle members, the English band 'The Who' saw its prime years starting from the mid-1960s and 70s. The Who still performs every now and then courtesy of members Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend who have kept the band alive.

Considered as one of the most influential bands of the century, The Who has sold over more than 100 million records globally and has worked under major labels such as Warner Bros, Universal Republic and the century-old Brunswick records. The band’s latest performance was on April 15 when it showed up at The late show with Stephen Colbert.

With this request came a barrage of reactions from Twitteratis, some of whom claimed that buying WHO would spare it from the politics and make it 'more about health'.

Fans of the Tesla CEO are now joking about Musk taking over other social media giants including Facebook after he revealed his plans to acquire Twitter last week. The business magnate had even said that Facebook "gives him the willies". Musk currently owns 9.1% stake in the company which he bought for about $3 billion earlier his month. Known to be a Twitter lover, the billionaire recently warned the company's board that its members would get $0 salary if his bid to acquire the social media site succeeds. For now, Musk's acquisition of Twitter has been stalled after its board decided to implement the shareholders rights plan - a 'Poison Pill' defence. This tactic gives corporate boards an option to flood the market with so much newly created stock that a takeover becomes prohibitively expensive.

