Twitter User Lunch Update After 14 Years Has Internet Hungry For More; Netizens React

Remember the early days of social media, when sharing a status update and adding a location tag was the usual norm and not an ironic joke? Updates like 'Going to the mall', 'Going to sleep', 'Watching a movie, 'Having lunch', 'Having dinner', 'At School', etc weren't out of place were common during 2006-2007, when social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Yahoo messenger. The same trend was seen making a comeback on the microblogging site.

Back from lunch tweet amuses netizens

While Jofra Archer's Twitter statuses are a blast from the past, it seems that the Twitter user lunch update may bring back the memories. A Twitter user named @deleted on March 15, 2007 had put out an update, "Going out for lunch". However, 14 years later on July 25, 2021, the user finally posted an update, which read, "Back from lunch".

Going out for lunch. — deleted (@deleted) March 15, 2007

Back from lunch. — deleted (@deleted) July 25, 2021

Recreating the social media trend of so-called 'good old days', the deleted Twitter account user further posted two more updates on Monday, which read, "She never showed up for lunch lol" and "invited her to dinner".

She never showed up for lunch lol — deleted (@deleted) July 26, 2021

invited her to dinner — deleted (@deleted) July 26, 2021

While it appears that the deleted Twitter account finally found the password to his old account and logged back in to troll the world, his 'back from lunch' tweet seems to have most of the Twitter users shook. Reacting to @deleted's 'Back from lunch tweet', netizens replied to the tweet with replies such as "18 years?? what type of lunch were you eating I need that", "18 years you say?", "what did you have for 18 years?" Check out some of the reactions from the netizens on Twitter user lunch update below:

Welcome back????? — dri⁷ (@kthvamps) July 26, 2021

People eat lunch in 5 minutes only pic.twitter.com/LQQodx2gwq — معاذ | MOATH (@M0ATH) July 26, 2021

This happened during your lunch:

Total moon eclipse (2008 / 2015)

Fukushima (2011)

Panama Papers (2016)

Notre Dame's fire (2019)

Covid 19 (first case, 11 jan 2020)

Prince Philip death (2021)

Floods in China / EU (2021) — Komi wants Gorillaz Pops 🗿 (@Funkomiwo) July 26, 2021

Not only this, but some of the netizens also came up with theories of what really happened with the deleted Twitter account. They thought it may have been sold. There was also a possibility of it being hacked or simply being retrieved.

Question to the internet, are these accounts that haven’t tweeted in decades generally sold, hacked or brought back by the Original tweeter. I assumed sold. Tho it’s odd they remember their login but never signed on once — Sanjem (@DarkSins03) July 26, 2021

Bought/hacked. There’s a whole community specifically for accounts with rare/og names and they do a bunch of shit to get accounts like these, though idk if this account got bought/hacked but this account would be worth a couple thousand rn — #1 kanye hater (@die123456789102) July 26, 2021

Or they just lurk. I too only have like 3 tweets, but been on the platform the whole time. The odd thing here is that he/she just randomly posted and didn't wait for 15th of March. To me that indicates that the person just now found his account.Then again, who forgets that handle — Knut (@Khelge) July 26, 2021

I have one explanation,

I think he/she tweeted these three tweets in the same day 13 years past, and maybe has been tweeting all this time. and today deleted all the tweets during this time and tweeted this today. — Salih (@salihcode) July 26, 2021

