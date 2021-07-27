Last Updated:

Twitter User Lunch Update After 14 Years Has Internet Hungry For More; Netizens React

While Jofra Archer's Tweets are a blast from the past, it seems that there may be a new player bringing the memories back. Read to know Twitter reactions.

Remember the early days of social media, when sharing a status update and adding a location tag was the usual norm and not an ironic joke? Updates like 'Going to the mall', 'Going to sleep', 'Watching a movie, 'Having lunch', 'Having dinner', 'At School', etc weren't out of place were common during 2006-2007, when social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Yahoo messenger. The same trend was seen making a comeback on the microblogging site.

Back from lunch tweet amuses netizens

While Jofra Archer's Twitter statuses are a blast from the past, it seems that the Twitter user lunch update may bring back the memories. A Twitter user named @deleted on March 15, 2007 had put out an update, "Going out for lunch". However, 14 years later on July 25, 2021, the user finally posted an update, which read, "Back from lunch". 

Recreating the social media trend of so-called 'good old days', the deleted Twitter account user further posted two more updates on Monday, which read, "She never showed up for lunch lol" and "invited her to dinner".

While it appears that the deleted Twitter account finally found the password to his old account and logged back in to troll the world, his 'back from lunch' tweet seems to have most of the Twitter users shook. Reacting to @deleted's 'Back from lunch tweet', netizens replied to the tweet with replies such as "18 years?? what type of lunch were you eating I need that", "18 years you say?", "what did you have for 18 years?" Check out some of the reactions from the netizens on Twitter user lunch update below:

Not only this, but some of the netizens also came up with theories of what really happened with the deleted Twitter account. They thought it may have been sold. There was also a possibility of it being hacked or simply being retrieved. 

