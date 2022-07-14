Twitter Uses Elon Musk's Smiling Poop Emoji Reply As Evidence In Lawsuit Against Him

In the latest bizarre turn in the saga between Twitter and Elon Musk, the microblogging platform has used the billionaire's infamous poop emoji tweet as evidence that he had disparaged the company. In the lawsuit filed by Twitter against Musk for abandoning the $44 billion deal with the social media website, the tech giant cited Musk’s use of the emoji on May 16 in response to Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal’s statement about the bot accounts.

While Musk cited Twitter's failure in providing details about the spam or fake accounts on the platform as the reason for pulling out of the deal, in May, Agrawal had been discussing the method that the website uses to detect such accounts. In the Twitter threat, Agrawal explained that rooting out fake accounts was in the best interest of both the company and users. The statement said, “As such, we are strongly incentivized to detect and remove as much spam as we possibly can, every single day…Anyone who suggests otherwise is just wrong."

He added: "We suspend over half a million spam accounts every day, usually before any of you even see them on Twitter. We also lock millions of accounts each week that we suspect may be spam – if they can’t pass human verification challenges (captchas, phone verification, etc.)"

Unfortunately, we don’t believe that this specific estimation can be performed externally, given the critical need to use both public and private information (which we can’t share). Externally, it’s not even possible to know which accounts are counted as mDAUs on any given day. — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) May 16, 2022

However, in response to Agrawal’s lengthy post, Tesla CEO Elon Musk replied with a single emoji. In another tweet, the billionaire had written, “So how do advertisers know what they’re getting for their money? This is fundamental to the financial health of Twitter”. As per US media reports, Musk’s tweet with the smiling poop emoji was one of the several that the tech giant had cited as evidence to prove that the billionaire repeatedly discredited the company.

"Since signing the merger agreement, Musk has repeatedly disparaged Twitter and the deal, creating business risk for Twitter and downward pressure on its share price," a complaint reads, as quoted by Fox News.

💩 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 16, 2022

Musk uses same emoji to react to Twitter lawsuit news

Meanwhile, unphased by the Twitter lawsuit, Musk used the same poop emoji while reacting to the news about the social media company citing his similar tweet from May. In response to a media report, Musk wrote that the emoji means “bs” or “bulls***”. Earlier, the Tesla CEO had appeared to laugh off the legal action taken by the microblogging platform by sharing a meme.

Image: AP/Pixabay