Twitter Video Download: Step-By-Step Guide To Download Videos From Twitter

Twitter has become one of the most popular social media platforms available for use currently. There has now been a rise in the number of videos and images that are being uploaded on the platform. Because of this, the users have recently been trying to search about terms like How to Download Video From Twitter? This is mostly because the platform does not allow its uses to directly download a video that has been uploaded. This is mostly because of the copyright rules that are being followed by Twitter. But what if there is an extremely simple technique that can help you out with Twitter video download.

So without any further delay, let's take a deep dive into knowing how to download videos from Twitter within minutes.

How to download video from Twitter?

Twitter follows its Copyright rules very strictly thus users will need to use third party sites and applications to download videos.

First open the Twitter video that needs to be downloaded

Then search for Save Tweet Vid or Twitter Video Downloader website on your web browser

There is no specific requirement to use these two sites. One can even find a similar website and follow the steps.

Then they need to go back to the Twitter post and copy the entire url

After opening Save Tweet Vid or Twitter Video Downloader website, all they need to do is paste the url there

This will give the users an option to download the video directly in their gallery

The users can also install similar applications on their device and follow the same instructions mentioned above

Well, using third party sites and applications can sometimes get a bit difficult and could expose your device to some unknown virus or hackers. So here are also some steps that can be followed to download a video from Twitter. These steps will show you how to directly download a video using a Google Chrome extension. Read