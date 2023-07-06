Twitter Vs Threads: Elon Musk Dives Into Meme Fest Over Zuckerberg's New App

Twitter CEO Elon Musk reacted to the launch of Zuckerberg’s very own “Twitter killer” Threads with just one emoji. Moments after Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg made a comeback on Twitter after 11 years to soft-launch his own app, memes flooded the platform about the similarities between Twitter and Threads. While Musk is yet to make an explicit comment on the launch of Twitter’s rival, he did give his first reactions to it via a word and an emoji respectively.

It all started with a Twitter user named @cb_doge sharing a meme on the Threads app. In the meme, the Twitter user pointed out the similarities between the two platforms and said that Meta used only three keys on the keyboard to make the app. He then went on to share a picture of the keyboard that has three buttons, “Ctrl”, C and V, alluding to the fact that Meta “copy-pasted” everything from Twitter to build the app.

“Meta's new app was built entirely using this keyboard,” the user captioned the image. Eventually, Musk reacted to the meme with a “laughing emoji”.

And this was Mark Zuckerberg's vague caption-less meme return on Twitter, his first post on the platform since 2012.

This is not, however, the first time Musk reacted to the launch of Threads. Prior to the official launch of the app, Twitter founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey flagged privacy concerns that come with the app. “All your Threads belong to us,” Dorsey wrote on Twitter sharing the data that the new app may collect from iOS devices. Musk agreed with Dorsey’s sentiments and commented “Yeah” on his post. As per the screenshot shared by Dorsey, the Threads app may collect data linked to users' financial info, contact info, search history, identifiers and even sensitive information.

Twitter vs Threads: A Meme Fest

Memes about the similarities between the two apps took over Twitter immediately after. One user shared a meme in which Zuckerberg can be seen asking if he can copy his “homework” and Musk permitting him but asking him to 'keep it different'. Another user pointed out how the new app is just an Instagram version of Twitter. “That new app by mark zuckerberg called Threads is just the Instagram version of Twitter. Where you can post delusional takes and everyone will be on the comments calling you king and queen. Full of censorship so it’s a good “safe space” for the alphabet community & celebrities[sic],” the Twitter user wrote in a post.

Some users even claimed this is 'the end of Twitter' and many users will switch to the new app. The same user shared a meme from the movie Toy Story in which the character Andy can be seen discarding Woody, alluding to the movie's theme about kids outgrowing their toys. “Bye Twitter, hi threads,” the user captioned the image. In the whole meme fest, Netizens also speculated that Threads might have several bugs and lack basic features.

