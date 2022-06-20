Twitter Will Reportedly Warn Users Before Posting Potentially Harmful Posts; Know Details

Twitter has rolled out a new feature that asks users to review a potentially harmful post before publishing it on the platform. Twitter is warning users before posting potentially harmful or abusive content on the platform. While the Twitter Edit feature has been in the news for quite some time, the platform has not officially launched it yet.

However, a similar feature that allows users to edit their Tweets before posting them has been around as an Indian tipster has spotted the feature and shared screenshots of the same.

Twitter releases a preventive edit button for users

On 20 June 2022, known Indian tipster Mukul Sharma shared the screenshots of the Twitter Edit button. Sharma shared that the Twitter Edit button is here but it is only available for potentially offensive or abusive tweets. As seen in the screenshot shared by the tipster, Twitter seems to show a prompt that reads "Most Tweeters don't post replies like this. We're asking Tweeters to review replies with potentially harmful or offensive language." Below the message, Twitter shows three buttons for tweeting, editing the post or deleting it. However, the feature looks more like a preventive filter than warns users before posting inappropriate content.

As a bonus, Sharma also mentions that the micro-blogging platform is testing a new like/dislike feature along with a new way in which it displays stats like likes, comments and retweets, right in the notification section. Using the feature, users will be able to engage with tweets from the notification section. The like and the dislike button appear on the top right corner of the notification card. Additionally, the stats such as comments and retweets also appear in the notification section.

Plus, Twitter is testing a like/dislike feature, which lets you view the stats (likes, comments, RTs) in the notifications section itself and lets you engage with the tweet right there pic.twitter.com/UovNjhdFek — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) June 20, 2022

