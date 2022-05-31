Twitter Witnessed A 1374% Increase In Crypto-related Spam In The Last Two Years: Report

Amidst Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter, an online data collection firm has revealed that the volume of crypto-related spam on Twitter has gone up by almost 13 times in the last two years. The firm publishes some data it has collected over the years and speculates that cases of spam on online platforms have been on the rise. Read more details about the data published by LunarCrush here.

According to a blog post published by LunarCrush on Medium, "there is an array of reasons these accounts are created and most of it boils down to two simple things, someone making an attempt at influencing the way you think or someone trying to take something from you." Adding to it, the report says "that someone has organized and exploited a large group or many large groups anywhere the cost-benefit ratio allows them to, which almost always in low-income areas."

Crypto spams have increased by over 40 times over the last two years

LunarCrush highlights that since the firm started collecting crypto-specific social data in 2019, crypto spam is at its peak, i.e., it has increased by almost 4,000% in the last two years. Specifically, the firm mentions that the total spam volume on Twitter, the popular microblogging platform hit by Elon Musk's hostile takeover, is up by 1,374%. The blog also contains information about the level of spam on YouTube, which has gone up by 359% in the last two years.

In related news, an online auction tool has disclosed that more than half of Tesla CEO Elon Musk's followers on Twitter are fake. Figures from SparkToro estimated that 53.3% of Musk’s followers are “fake” just days after the billionaire proceeded to purchase Twitter for $44 billion. The ‘fake followers’ refer to spam accounts, bots, or inactive accounts that are among the 90.3 million followers of SpaceX CEO.

Back in April, Elon Musk waged a war against spam bots on Twitter and has vowed to eliminate them or 'die trying' if his bid to purchase the social media major becomes successful. In a series of tweets, the Tesla boss stated that he would also authenticate all 'real' users on the micro-blogging platform. "If our Twitter bid succeeds, we will defeat the spam bots or die trying! And authenticate all real humans", Musk wrote in his one of his tweets.