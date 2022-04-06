Twitter Working On Edit Feature Since 2021, Before Elon Musk's Poll; To Start Testing Soon

In a key development, Twitter recently announced that the micro-blogging site has been working on adding the edit feature button since 2021. It added that its testing will begin in the coming months among users. The tech giant further said it will begin testing the said feature with users who are so-called Twitter Blue subscribers, which will also offer users access to miscellaneous features on the platform. The announcement comes to the fore a day after Twitter declared that Tesla founder Elon Musk has been appointed to its board and CEO Parag Agrawal welcomed the association.

Taking to Twitter, the entity shared on Tuesday, "Now that everyone is asking... yes, we've been working on an edit feature since last year."

now that everyone is asking…



yes, we’ve been working on an edit feature since last year!



no, we didn’t get the idea from a poll 😉



we're kicking off testing within @TwitterBlue Labs in the coming months to learn what works, what doesn’t, and what’s possible. — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) April 5, 2022

It may be noted that hours before the micro-blogging site announced that it was working on the latest feature, Musk invited his followers to vote in a poll in this regard. The poll launched a preference query to users about whether Twitter users support the edit button proposal or not. In fact, in the comments section of the poll, Musk even mentioned that the poll holds vital importance.

Notably, more than 3 million users cast their vote as of Tuesday while it closed by Tuesday evening Eastern timing.

Do you want an edit button? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2022

Responding to netizens, Musk even accepted their inputs on the matter and deemed the suggestion as 'reasonable' too. A netizen replied to the poll by saying that the edit feature should be made available for a few minutes only and called for a small link to show the edited content too. To which, Musk replied saying, "That sounds reasonable"

Parag Agrawal shared, "The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully."

The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully. https://t.co/UDJIvznALB — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 5, 2022

Edit feature on Twitter

Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to test the edit feature in the coming months and the company will learn about what works, what does not work and what else may be possible, news agency AP quoted the company saying. Twitter on Tuesday had announced the appointment of SpaceX founder Elon Musk to the company's board of directors. Musk acquired a 9.2 per cent stake in Twitter, making him the biggest outside shareholder of the entity. Twitter shares jumped by 28 per cent in pre-market trading sessions on April 4.