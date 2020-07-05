Orkut Nostalgia Takes Successors By Storm; Social Media Site's 'last Mail' Goes Viral

Netizens on Twitter are reminiscing through the good old days when they once used the Social networking website 'Orkut' for their virtual connections. The decade-old platform Orkut built some really good connections between people as it was one of the first social media platform accessed by the netizens in India before the new age platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram took over. Orkut closed down in its mainstream form in the year 2014.

#Orkut started to dominate the microblogging site twitter when user Shubhangi Chopra, tweeted “Who all used Orkut here?” and shared how she discovered the website. "Thanks to an account opened by her sister", her tweet said. Soon after her tweet, many others commented on the thread remembering their good old days with the now-closed Orkut.

Nostalgic Twitterati are remembering their first social networking experience on Orkut and are busy sharing their experiences using jokes, memes and the last goodbye email sent by Orkut. A user said "#Orkut was my first social media account, met lots of good unknown people around globe that time, nowadays social media is place not to be social, remembering those old good days and people". The aforementioned mail was also sent in July that year.

Who all used Orkut here? — Shubhangi Chopra (@shonupie) July 2, 2020

Nice to c Soo many ppl went back to their memories..

My elder sister created account for me



N I was like whoaaa Kya hai ye...kaise hota hai,used to go to cafes to check it.... — Shubhangi Chopra (@shonupie) July 3, 2020

Good memories. There was a race to have more 'scraps' compared to your friend. Also, pleading with friends for testimonials. Good ol days. — Captain Price (@SparesofWar) July 4, 2020

Last good bye email from orkut team.

Date - 5 July 2014 , 4.23 pm#Orkut pic.twitter.com/fsieTkosZF — Avinash yadav (@avi9483) July 4, 2020

#Orkut was my first social media account, met lots of good unknown people around globe that time, now days social media is place not to be social, remembering those old good days and people pic.twitter.com/h1pUQHia0a — Vipin (@L__awyer) July 4, 2020

My first social media account was on #orkut only 90's kids can understand the emotions.... I genuinely feel so happy to see Orkut on trending.. Love♥️#orkut pic.twitter.com/Fiaf7d3diE — ❤★ KAAMZ KAMARAJ★ ❤ (@Kaamz_Twits) July 5, 2020