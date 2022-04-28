Twitter's Top Lawyer Faces Abuse After Elon Musk Brands Her Decision 'inappropriate'

Just a day after becoming the sole stakeholder of Twitter, tech genius Elon Musk triggered a storm on the microblogging platform. On Wednesday, the self-declared free speech absolutist lashed the company's top lawyer for a past decision she made on the issue of censorship. Soon after, Vijaya Gadde’s account became targeted with abusive and hateful comments with several extremists even calling for her resignation.

'Inappropriate'

Taking to the social media website, YouTuber Saagar Enjeti shared an article published on Politico which talked about Gadde expressing her uncertainty about the future of the company following Elon Musk’s takeover. Headlined as “Twitter’s top lawyer reassures staff, cries during a meeting about Musk”, the news piece described the Indian born lawyer’s unhappiness over the change in leadership.

“Vijaya Gadde, the top censorship advocate at Twitter who famously gaslit the world on Joe Rogan's podcast and censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, is very upset about the Elon Musk takeover,” right-wing advocate Enjeti wrote sharing a screenshot of the article.

Surprisingly, his tweet prompted a reply from the Tesla CEO himself who said that “Suspending the Twitter account of a major news organization for publishing a truthful story was obviously incredibly inappropriate.” Gadde, who has staunchly batted for Twitter’s censorship, played a key role in getting former US President Donald Trump’s account suspended. She was also responsible for censoring a New York Post story on the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop, the veracity of which was later verified.

The conflab between the two influencers soon gained momentum on the platform, triggering a massive response from Twitter users. Soon, Enjeti’s account was bombarded with extremist and abusive comments. "Just quit, you s**m," wrote a user while another added, "f**k you, lmao". One user even dished out a racist comment targetting the brown citizen. "White Powder. White power," they wrote. Many others blamed her for having "destroyed countless Twitter accounts for speaking the truth." Many of the comments were soon deleted for violating the platform's norms.

Meanwhile, Musk's comment also sparked a slew of backlash from several media personnel. "I'd imagine every Twitter employee is looking at this and thinking what if they're next," commented Dave Lee, a correspondent working for Financial Times. "There's an argument to be made that Musk already violated this part of the agreement, by his tweet today about Vijaya and the NY Post story," added Dan Primack, who works as an editor at Axios.

(Image: AP/VijayaGadde/Twitter)