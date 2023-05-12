Twitter's Unnamed New CEO Sparks Intrigue, Memes As Elon Musk Steps Down

Twitter boss Elon Musk opened floodgates of memes on the social media platform after he kept the mystery about his new replacement intact. On Thursday, Musk announced that he will be stepping down as the company's CEO. He also revealed that he has appointed someone for the top post who will be joining six weeks later.

However, he did not drop any names, stirring intrigue and a variety of memes. "Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks! My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops," he tweeted.

For Twitter's meme community, the announcement was the ideal opportunity to come up with hilarious jokes. Sharing an image of a female version of Musk, one user quipped: "New #Twitter CEO: Elona!" as another user added, "Welcome Eleana Musk, the new CEO of Twitter."

Welcome to Eleana Musk, the new CEO of Twitter. pic.twitter.com/Oz81dL7Cvb — 𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕖_𝔻𝕚𝕧𝕚𝕟𝕖 (@SundaeDivine) May 11, 2023

BREAKING: @elonmusk reveals that the new CEO of Twitter/X will be Donielle Tromp. pic.twitter.com/rCJfGQLr1q — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) May 11, 2023

Meet the new CEO of Twitter

even tho I told him being Twitter CEO will be RUFF pic.twitter.com/gfoD6Xg2sq — Doc  (@DocAtCDI) May 11, 2023

Memes erupt as Elon Musk announces new Twitter CEO

One Twitter user shared an image of former US President Donald Trump, with the catch being, a bright yellow wig on the head. "@elonmusk reveals that the new CEO of Twitter/X will be Donielle Tromp," the user joked. But the memes weren't just funny, some of them were adorable too. One user shared an image of their dog and wrote, "Meet the new CEO of Twitter even tho I told him being Twitter CEO will be RUFF."

While Musk is yet to reveal the name of his rightful successor, one woman has lately been in talks. According to sources who spoke to the Wall Street Journal, Linda Yaccarino could be the billionaire's ideal choice for the top post. She currently chairs global advertising and partnerships of the media conglomerate NBCUniversal.