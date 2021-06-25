Twitter's Vindictive Policy Exposed: BJP Schools Dorsey & Co For Locking Law Min's Account

BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia on Friday lashed out at microblogging site Twitter for suspending the account of Union Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad amid its tussle with the Centre over non-compliance with India’s new IT rules.

The Minister was denied access to his Twitter account on Friday morning for nearly an hour until the micro-blogging site issued a warning and unlocked the account.

“Blocking of Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad’s account itself shows that there is vindictiveness in the policy decisions taken by Twitter. It seems that Twitter believes it is above the law of our land. The company is forgetting that our Law Minister is a very acclaimed senior advocate himself. So, they are messing with the wrong country, and the wrong minister,” Bhatia told Republic TV.

The BJP leader further stated that Twitter’s latest actions prove the point that the Government has been trying to make. “If you are operating in India, the country’s Information Technology Act will prevail. How can Twitter violate the law of a country? We must remind them once again that if they operate in India, they have to obey our laws,” said Bhatia.

Ravi Shankar Prasad's Twitter account locked for an hour

Twitter had cited violations based on US laws over the Union Minister posting clips of his TV interviews criticizing the site for not complying with India's new IT rules that came into effect on May 26 this year. As per sources, 3 interviews, including one with Republic Media Network, were adjudged by Twitter to be violative of the US law.

While Ravi Shankar Prasad's account was open for public viewing, Twitter blocked the Union Minister from making any tweets or other activities.

"Your account has been locked because Twitter received a compliant Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DCMA) Notice for content posted to your Twitter account. Under the DMCA copyright owners can notify Twitter claiming that a user has infringed their copyrighted works. Upon receipt of a valid notice, Twitter will remove the identified material. Twitter maintains a repeat copyright infringer policy under repeat infringer accounts will be suspended. Accruing multiple DMCA strikes may lead to suspension of your account," Twitter's message read.

Issuing his first response to the matter, Ravi Shankar Prasad pointed out that Twitter's actions were in violation of Rule 4(8) of the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021 where they failed to provide him prior notice before denying access to his own account.

RS Prasad highlighted that it now 'apparent why Twitter is refusing to comply' with the new IT rules because if it does, the platform would be unable to arbitrarily deny access to an individual’s account 'which does not suit their agenda.' The action comes right after Twitter was stripped of its legal cover in India following its non-compliance with the new IT rules that the microblogging site claims that it 'strives' to follow.